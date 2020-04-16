Chris Hemsworth disses brother Liam's ex-wife Miley Cyrus: 'We got him out of Malibu'

Chris Hemsworth has his family's back.

The 36-year-old "Avengers" star threw some slight shade at his brother Liam Hemsworth's ex-wife Miley Cyrus in a recent interview. While speaking with News.com.au this week, Chris reacted to Liam's new "Men's Health" cover, where the hunky 30-year-old's arms look ripped.

"Did you see the 'Men's Health' cover? I thought, 'not bad kid. Not bad,'' the "Thor" actor said. "He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing.

LIAM HEMSWORTH IS 'STAYING BALANCED' AFTER MILEY CYRUS DIVORCE

"It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu," Chris added.

Liam and Miley lived together in California during their relationship and short-lived marriage. Unfortunately, their Malibu home perished in the California wildfires in November 2018.

Shortly after, in December 2018, the pair wed at Cyrus' home in Franklin, Tenn. The tragedy actually spurred their decision to tie the knot after nearly 10 years together.

LIAM HEMSWORTH ENJOYS VACATION WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN AUSTRALIA FOLLOWING MILEY CYRUS SPLIT

"What Liam and I went through together changed us," she told Vanity Fair magazine at the time. "I'm not sure without losing Malibu, we would've been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart."

Chris hasn't been the only family member to defend Liam. Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, also spoke out after Liam and Miley's messy split, which involved cheating rumors.

MILEY CYRUS GETS REAL ABOUT MARRIAGE TO LIAM HEMSWORTH

"My brother-in-law, well… after a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best," she said, according to Hola! magazine. "I think he deserves much better."

"You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with [Chris], who has been there to give all the strength he needed," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the set of the 2010 film "The Last Song" and became engaged in 2012, only to end their relationship in September 2013. They rekindled their romance in 2015.