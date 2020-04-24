Chris Hemsworth reveals new quarantine hobby: 'I've become a beekeeper'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chris Hemsworth is quarantining in Australia with his family as the coronavirus continues to keep everyone on lockdown.

The "Thor" star revealed he's thankful for living in a small coastal town with lots of space for his daughter India, 7, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Hemsworth, along with wife Elsa Pataky, have been keeping busy though. He told Extra he's been homeschooling the kids and it's been tougher than expected.

"My mom is a teacher and I have a huge appreciation, even moreso now. Teaching my kids is like trying to choreograph a fight scene. Someone's throwing pens and crayons at me, so it's real fun," he admitted.

Hemsworth was scheduled to begin shooting the next "Thor" movie but it's "been put on hold." In the meantime, the actor is still training and has taken up a new hobby: beekeeping.

“I've become a beekeeper," he revealed. "So we're out there every day collecting honey and it's got this little window where you can see the bees doing their business.”

Hemsworth is currently promoting his new Netflix movie “Extraction,” in which he plays a highly-skilled mercenary who is tasked with rescuing a crime lord’s kidnapped son.

He said the stunt work was on another level -- “It was the most physically demanding thing I've ever done but also the most rewarding."

“Extraction” drops Friday on Netflix.