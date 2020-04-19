Chris Hemsworth says he felt 'suffocated' by his Hollywood career

Chris Hemsworth was not enjoying living in Hollywood.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the "Avengers: Endgame" star spoke about what made him move back from California to his native Australia.

"When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry," Hemsworth, 36, said. "You lose perspective."

In 2015, Hemsworth packed up and moved back to Australia with his wife, Elsa, daughter India, 7, and twin six-year-old boys Tristan and Sasha.

"There's not a single person [in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia] that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that's hugely refreshing," the actor said. "It's great for my kids and my wife."

With a number of high-profile projects under his belt -- "Ghostbusters," "Men in Black: International" and the Marvel franchise to name a few -- Hemsworth said he's ready for things to slow down for a bit.

"I just want to stop for a while. I need to be home for a minute. Just enjoy it," he noted. "It all flies by."

Hemsworth previously spoke with OK! magazine about his struggles living in Hollywood, noting that while living there, "you just kind of lose touch with reality."

He said of living in Australia, "It's nice to be a part of a community that doesn't live and breathe that world."