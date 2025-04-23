Child actress Sophie Nyweide dead at 24, police investigating 'untimely death'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sophie Nyweide, a child actress known for her roles in "Law & Order," "Noah," and "Mammoth," has died. She was 24.

According to the Bennington Police Department in Vermont, law enforcement was dispatched to a wooded area along the banks of the Roaring Branch River on April 14 after receiving a report of an unresponsive female. First responders arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures. However, Nyweide was pronounced dead around 5 a.m.

Bennington Police told Fox News Digital that an investigation has been opened due to the "untimely death."

An individual was present with Nyweide at the time of her death, police said, and they are cooperating with investigators. Investigators suspect a possible unintentional overdose, but "as with any untimely death, Bennington Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) will conduct a thorough and compressive investigation leading up to, as well as the cause of, Nyweide’s death."

Authorities noted that the "investigation remains open."

According to her death certificate, Nyweide was pregnant at the time of her death, People magazine reported. It is unclear how far along she was.

Nyweide mom, Shelly Gibson — a former actress who starred in various television shows, including "All My Children" and "St. Elsewhere" — paid tribute to her late daughter on social media.

"RIP, my Sophie," she wrote on Instagram. "She graced us for far too short a time. My daughter was a light for all who met her. For those us of who were truly close with Sophie, we are gutted and will need a long time to get over her passing. I know I never will. God I love my daughter. I want her back. Fly high sweetheart - you always could."

According to Nyweide's obituary, the former actress "was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend and new aunt," the family wrote. "Creative, athletic and wise beyond her years, Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth (literally - she danced as she moved!)."

The family wrote that Nyweide "seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else."

"It was a safe place for her and she relished from the casts and crews who nourished her talent and her well being," the family wrote. "She was an eager adventurer and picked up the customs and even languages of any place she visited."

"She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas," the obit continued. "Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate."

"She dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor, without ever knowing her mother was an actor, so she did that too with an ease we all marveled about," the family added, per the obit.