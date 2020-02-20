Cheryl Hines talks filming 'Curb Your Enthusiasm's' most cringeworthy moment: 'What kind of job is this?'

At the end of every season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Cheryl Hines wonders if it will be her last. So when Season 10 of the improvised sitcom premiered last month, Larry David's on-again-off-again television wife declared it "pretty magical" to Fox News.

In honor of the 10th season kickoff, Hines spoke with Fox News about all things "Curb," from what viewers can expect this season to what it's really like taking direction from the famed "Seinfield" co-creator David.

In the Season 10 premiere episode, Hines' character, whose name is also Cheryl, stunned viewers by rekindling her romance with her ex-husband David while still dating Ted Danson. Hines opened up to Fox about how she truly felt about her character's shocking affair.

"I'm always surprised at what happens on the show because I am the last to know!" Hines admitted. "I had no idea that Larry and I were going to 'rekindle.'"

So when the former spouses of the series did just that, Hines revealed there was one cast member left a tad perturbed.

"Ted Danson loves Mary Steenburgen so much in real life," Hines said, reminding viewers that Danson and Steenburgen are married in real life. "He was like, 'I don't want people to think that I'm not married to Mary! So he was already upset enough to find that we were dating. Then to find out that I cheated on him with Larry? He would come to the set and be like, 'I think it's too much. You guys are putting me through too much!'"

Hines, who is married in real life to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also answered the question so many fans are dying to know: Is real-life Cheryl on Team Ted or Team Larry?

"You know how they have an angel on this shoulder and a devil on this shoulder?" Hines asked, laughing. "Ted's the angel. He's honest, he's handsome, he's got integrity, he keeps his word, he's funny...then there's Larry who is happy to tell you that he lies! He's a liar. Oh! I wasn't going to say a cheater but I guess he is.

"It's a tough one," Hines concluded.

Season 1 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" premiered nearly 20 years ago, on Oct. 15, 2000. The 54-year-old actress reflected on the milestone, laughing at just how much life has changed on the hilarious sitcom's set since then. According to the comedian, perhaps the biggest difference has to do with what the cast is up to when the cameras aren't rolling.

"In the early days, it was very simple. We all shared a trailer," Hines recalled, laughing. "You know, all the actors have their own trailers and this and that! But on 'Curb', we all shared one trailer. The actors and some of the assistants. We just hung out."

She continued: "And then at some point somebody stepped in and said, 'Uh, where are you changing?' We were like, 'the back.' They were like, 'You can't do that!' So that's kind of a big difference! But we all would rather just hang out together."

Despite the funny antics on- and off-camera, Hines admitted there are some days that leave her questioning what on earth she does for a living. There's one scene in particular that Hines shared will always stick out in her mind as the most cringeworthy.

"There was a chef that had Tourette's [syndrome] but couldn't help but yell vulgar things at people while he was cooking," Hines recalled of the Season 3 finale that continues with David and the rest of the cast shouting profane outbursts.

"We spent all night just yelling at each other and then the sun came up because it was a night shoot. I remember driving home that day, like, what just happened? What kind of job is this?" Hines said, laughing.

The 10th season of "Curb" is different in that it is missing cast member Bob Einstein, who died in January 2019. Without revealing spoilers, Hines told Fox News the show does plan to honor him before the current season wraps.

"It was very difficult because he was going to be in this season," Hines said of Einstein's death. "You'll see bits and pieces. Larry really wanted to respect Bob's comedy because he made everybody laugh all the time, so I think he [Larry] wanted to address it in a way that would be appropriate for Bob, the show, and their relationship."

While 10 seasons in a 20-year span is quite the accomplishment, Hines confirmed to Fox that she'd be up for more.

"I would love another 10 seasons. Oh my god," Hines remarked. "When we're all in the nursing home and Larry is making everybody mad because he's cheating at Checkers. Yes! I would love to do more seasons."

The funny woman added: "This show has evolved in grow -- not in a spiritual way, of course -- but life happens, things happen, you get married, divorced, the kids grow up and you actually see that on the show. Susie [Essman] and Jeff [Garlin], you know Richard Lewis is going to make Larry mad somehow. I think you could keep watching it for a few more years and be happy."