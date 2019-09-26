Netflix to pay Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David more than $100M each in new 'Seinfeld' streaming deal: report

“Seinfeld" went off the air more than twenty years ago but the "show about nothing" is still raking in the dough.

Netflix announced Sept. 16 that it will start streaming all 180 episodes of the legendary sitcom in 2021 after its deal with Hulu expires.

The new contract means "Seinfeld" creators Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld (also the star) stand to take home a pretty penny. A source told The Wrap on Thursday that the pair could be making between $100 million and $125 million each. A second source claimed that the payday could be "significantly higher."

Either way, Seinfeld will become a billionaire with the deal.

Netflix's deal with Sony Pictures Television for the global streaming rights to "Seinfeld" was reportedly worth more than $500 million and came three months after the streaming service announced it was losing the rights to one of its most popular TV offerings, "The Office."

Netflix will still carry the show through the end of 2020 before it jumps to NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock, which is set to launch in April 2020.

Netflix will face even more competition in November when Apple and Disney launch their own streaming services within days of each other: Apple TV+ launches on Nov. 1, while Disney+ debuts on Nov. 12.

In July, Netflix announced that it also be losing the U.S. streaming rights to "Friends" at the beginning of 2020. The beloved comedy series will be going to WarnerMedia's new streaming service, HBO Max, due to launch in the spring of 2020.

"Seinfeld" originally ran from 1989 to 1998 on NBC. It won 10 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes over the course of its run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.