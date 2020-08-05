Chelsea Handler poses nude, covers breasts with ping pong paddles: ‘Do you guys like to have fun?’

Chelsea Handler posed nude on top of an outdoor ping pong table in order to promote different books from a diverse selection of authors.

Handler, 45, sprawled out and covered her breasts with ping pong paddles, while her butt was hidden with three works of literature for her informal book club titled “#GetLitWithChelsea.”

“Do you like to have fun with literature and ping pong?” she began the caption.

CHELSEA HANDLER RECREATES MARTHA STEWART'S 'THIRST TRAP' POOL SELFIE, GETS A RESPONSE FROM THE LIFESTYLE GURU

The “Hello Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea” star continued: “Do you want to educate yourself in the hot summer sun? Here is what I’m adding to my brain this month. Read with me.”

Handler also posted videos of herself explaining why she chose “Why I Write” by George Orwell, “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude and “I’ll Be Right There” by Kyung Sook Shin as her latest reads.

“Do you guys like to have fun while you read? I do,” the comedian said in one video before removing the ping pong paddles and exposing her breasts. “I love fun!”

CHELSEA HANDLER GOES SHIRTLESS, WEARS BRA MADE OUT OF FACE MASKS IN NEW HILARIOUS WORKOUT VIDEO

The former “Chelsea Lately” star has posed nude in various places around her house while covering her boobs with books since April.

“I will be sharing #GetLitWithChelsea recommendations bi-monthly if you care to read some of my picks and keep your brain from turning into a pancake during quarantine,” Handler announced in one post as she laid naked in a bathtub using the literature as a cover.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Typically, the Netflix star has chosen three books bi-monthly to share with her followers.