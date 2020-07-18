Chelsea Handler goes shirtless, wears bra made out of face masks in new hilarious workout video

Chelsea Handler is proud to wear a mask -- and not just one that covers her face.

The comedian, 45, posted an epic workout video to Instagram on Friday in an effort to implore her followers to wear a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the short clip, Handler is wearing nothing but leggings and sneakers, as well as a mask on her face. A closer look at her attire as she makes her way to the camera shows that she managed to cover up her breasts with a makeshift bra made out of face masks.

"Everybody needs to find a mask and put it on because I'd like to have fun again, OK? People want their kids to go back to school and we're abusing our health care workers. Please find a mask and put it on any part of your body! I love my body!" Handler said to the camera.

The comedian's hilarious message received positive feedback from her followers.

"I can't with you, but also yes," commented "Orange is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba.

Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote "Chelsea" underneath the video with multiple crying face emojis.

"I'm glad you are protecting those perfect boobies!" model Kate Upton wrote, to which Handler replied: "We with the big boobies have to protect them. You know what I'm up against, sister!"

Ashley Graham chimed in on the fun, writing: "Your boobs are amazing."

Handler is far from being the first to speak out against Americans who are not wearing masks as the coronavirus continues to surge in various states around the country.

Tom Hanks, one of the first celebrities to announce his positive coronavirus diagnosis, said in a recent interview that he doesn't understand why people were having such trouble with protecting themselves and others.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things -- I just think shame on you," said the "Cast Away" star, 64. "Don’t be a p----, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense."

Jennifer Aniston, 51, shared similar sentiments in an Instagram post.

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough," she captioned an up-close pic of herself donning a mask.

Aniston said she believes that "the basic goodness of people" can lead to successfully making it through the pandemic.

"BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe," she said. "People seem worried about their 'rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate."

