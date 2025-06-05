'Cheers' star George Wendt's cause of death revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Cheers" actor George Wendt's cause of death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health listed Wendt's immediate cause of death as cardiac arrest with congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease and hypertension as underlying causes, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Wendt died on May 20 at the age of 76, the document stated.

He died peacefully in his sleep, a family representative previously shared in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," the statement read.

"He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."

In all 275 episodes of the beloved NBC sitcom "Cheers," Wendt starred as Norm Peterson. Throughout the show's course, Wendt earned six consecutive Emmy nominations for his role.

His "Cheers" co-stars honored Wendt in heartfelt tributes following his death.

"I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us. I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children," Ted Danson wrote in a statement at the time given to The Hollywood Reporter . "It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

Kelsey Grammer , who portrayed Frasier Crane on "Cheers" before he starred in his own spinoff, said, "I believe mourning is a private matter. But I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions."

"Cheers" co-star Rhea Perlman echoed a similar sentiment, saying, "George Wendt was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met."

In one of his last interviews before his death, Wendt shared how his one-word audition sparked into him landing his iconic role.

Prior to his death, Wendt reunited with "Cheers" co-stars Danson and Woody Harrelson for their podcast, SiriusXM's "Where Everybody Knows Your Name." During their conversation in August, he looked back on how he nearly missed out on the role that would define his career, all because of a scheduling conflict.

Wendt was asked to walk into the bar and say "beer" to Shelley Long’s character, Diane Chambers.

Although the audition was just one syllable, it would eventually echo through sitcom history.

Wendt's beloved "Cheers" character, Norm Peterson, became a fan favorite, as the frequent customer had a punchline for every pint.

"Cheers" aired for 11 seasons on NBC, from 1982 to 1993, and was set in a Boston bar "where everybody knows your name."

The cast evolved over the show's 11 seasons, but key members included Danson, Long, Perlman and John Ratzenberger.

Later cast additions included Grammer, Harrelson, Kirstie Alley and Bebe Neuwirth.

The beloved show took home 28 Emmy Awards with a total of 179 nominations.

After "Cheers" went off-air, the actor pivoted to his own show, "The George Wendt Show."

Wendt also appeared on the big screen in movies like "Alice in Wonderland," "The Little Rascals," "Santa Buddies," "Airplane II: The Sequel" and more.

