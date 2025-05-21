'Cheers' star George Wendt scored iconic role with a 1-word audition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s where everybody knew his name.

Actor George Wendt, best known for his role as Norm Peterson in "Cheers," died Tuesday, but in one of his last interviews before his death, he shared how his one-word audition sparked into him landing his iconic role.

In August, Wendt reunited with his "Cheers" co-stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson for their podcast, SiriusXM's "Where Everybody Knows Your Name." During their conversation, he looked back on how he nearly missed out on the role that would define his career, all because of a scheduling conflict.

"My agent called and said, ‘You know, honey, they want you to do this "Cheers." Now you’re not available,' because I had this other show ['Making the Grade'] at Paramount for CBS," Wendt remembered at the time.

"Then they go, ‘But they want you to come in anyway, and it’s really small, though.' I go, ‘Oh, OK.’"

The "really small" role was originally just one line in the pilot episode of "Cheers."

Wendt recalled asking his agent, "How small?" to which she replied, "Well, it's really just one line… actually… it's just one word… come to think of it, it's one syllable."

Wendt was asked to walk into the bar and say "beer" to Shelley Long’s character, Diane Chambers.

Although the audition was just one syllable, it would eventually echo through sitcom history.

After the initial reading, the team behind "Cheers" realized Wendt had something more to offer. They expanded the role and gave him a second shot, as he auditioned for another character altogether.

"I read it," Wendt said. "And then they decided they were going to try to make it work out where I could do both shows, and then the other show got canceled."

Wendt's beloved "Cheers" character, Norm Peterson, became a fan favorite, as the frequent customer had a punchline for every pint.

Wendt died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from a family representative shared with Fox News Digital.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," the statement read.

"He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."

His "Cheers" co-stars honored Wendt in heartfelt tributes after his death.

"I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us. I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children," Danson wrote in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter. "It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

Kelsey Grammer, who portrayed Frasier Crane on "Cheers" before he starred in his own spinoff, said, "I believe mourning is a private matter. But I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions."

"I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend George Wendt," said co-star John Ratzenberger in a statement of his own. "He was a true craftsman — humble, hilarious and full of heart. What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved. I’ll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most. My thoughts are with his wife Bernadette, their children, and everyone who loved him."

"Cheers" co-star Rhea Perlman echoed a similar sentiment, saying, "George Wendt was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met."

Perlman, who portrayed waitress Carla Tortelli on the series, continued, "It was impossible not to like him. As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say."

"Cheers" aired 275 episodes over its 11-season run on NBC from 1982 to 1993. The beloved show took home 28 Emmy Awards with a total of 179 nominations.