Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Departed

'Cheers' star George Wendt scored iconic role with a 1-word audition

Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer and other 'Cheers' co-stars remember George Wendt, who played fan-favorite Norm Peterson

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Remembering the life and career of George Wendt Video

Remembering the life and career of George Wendt

Fox and Friends share reactions to the passing of Cheers star George Wendt. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s where everybody knew his name. 

Actor George Wendt, best known for his role as Norm Peterson in "Cheers," died Tuesday, but in one of his last interviews before his death, he shared how his one-word audition sparked into him landing his iconic role.

In August, Wendt reunited with his "Cheers" co-stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson for their podcast, SiriusXM's "Where Everybody Knows Your Name." During their conversation, he looked back on how he nearly missed out on the role that would define his career, all because of a scheduling conflict.

GEORGE WENDT, 'CHEERS' STAR, DEAD AT 76

George Wendt on "Cheers"

Actor George Wendt's journey from a one-word audition to becoming Norm on "Cheers" is celebrated after his death. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"My agent called and said, ‘You know, honey, they want you to do this "Cheers." Now you’re not available,' because I had this other show ['Making the Grade'] at Paramount for CBS," Wendt remembered at the time.

George Wendt on "Cheers"

Wendt looked back on how he nearly missed out on the role that would define his career, all because of a scheduling conflict. (CBS via Getty Images)

"Then they go, ‘But they want you to come in anyway, and it’s really small, though.' I go, ‘Oh, OK.’"

The "really small" role was originally just one line in the pilot episode of "Cheers."

Wendt recalled asking his agent, "How small?" to which she replied, "Well, it's really just one line… actually… it's just one word… come to think of it, it's one syllable."

Wendt was asked to walk into the bar and say "beer" to Shelley Long’s character, Diane Chambers.

cheers cast

"Cheers" cast included (l-r) John Ratzenberger as Cliff Clavin, Rhea Perlman as Carla LeBec, Roger Rees as Robin Colcord, Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Ted Danson as Sam Malone, Bebe Neuwirth as Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane, Shelley Long as Diane Chambers, Woody Harrelson as Woody Boyd, and George Wendt as Norm Peterson. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Although the audition was just one syllable, it would eventually echo through sitcom history.

After the initial reading, the team behind "Cheers" realized Wendt had something more to offer. They expanded the role and gave him a second shot, as he auditioned for another character altogether.

‘CHEERS’ STARS TED DANSON, WOODY HARRELSON ONCE DITCHED WORK TO DO ‘AN EXTRAORDINARY AMOUNT OF MUSHROOMS’

"I read it," Wendt said. "And then they decided they were going to try to make it work out where I could do both shows, and then the other show got canceled."

Wendt's beloved "Cheers" character, Norm Peterson, became a fan favorite, as the frequent customer had a punchline for every pint.

George Wendt on "Cheers"

Wendt's beloved "Cheers" character, Norm Peterson, became a fan favorite. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Wendt died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from a family representative shared with Fox News Digital.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," the statement read.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."

His "Cheers" co-stars honored Wendt in heartfelt tributes after his death

The cast of cheers

Wendt's "Cheers" co-stars honored him in heartfelt tributes after his death.  (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

"I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us. I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children," Danson wrote in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter. "It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

Kelsey Grammer, who portrayed Frasier Crane on "Cheers" before he starred in his own spinoff, said, "I believe mourning is a private matter. But I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend George Wendt," said co-star John Ratzenberger in a statement of his own. "He was a true craftsman — humble, hilarious and full of heart. What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved. I’ll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most. My thoughts are with his wife Bernadette, their children, and everyone who loved him."

The cast of "Cheers" are scattered around a Bull & Finch Pub on stage at the Emmys

"Cheers" stars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt reunited during the 2024 Emmys. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

"Cheers" co-star Rhea Perlman echoed a similar sentiment, saying, "George Wendt was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met." 

Perlman, who portrayed waitress Carla Tortelli on the series, continued, "It was impossible not to like him. As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Cheers" aired 275 episodes over its 11-season run on NBC from 1982 to 1993. The beloved show took home 28 Emmy Awards with a total of 179 nominations.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending