'Cheers' star Ted Danson apologizes to Kelsey Grammer for heated argument: ’Missed out on the last 30 years’

Ted Danson is hashing things out with "Cheers" co-star Kelsey Grammer.



During a recent episode of the "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast, Danson, 76, expressed regret after he kept his distance from Grammer, 69, for decades after a heated argument.

"This isn’t self-deprecating, but it’s — I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the ‘Cheers’ years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once," Danson told Grammer.

The "Frasier" star replied, "Yeah, you came and told me that one day."

"And it’s stuck in both of our memories," Danson added. "But I feel like, f---, I don’t know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer. … I feel like it’s my bad, my doing.

"I apologize to you. And [to] me that I sat back. … I really do apologize."

Grammer smiled and accepted Danson’s apology. After Grammer thanked Danson, he shared an old conversation he took away from their friendship.

"You said something wonderful to me though, too, that I’ve always, I quote to other people," Grammer remarked.

"When I turned 40, you came up and you said, ‘You know what it means, don’t you? Now that you’re 40, it means you’re finally worth having a conversation with.’"

Harrelson joined in on the laugh and chimed in, "That’s good."

"That was f---ing brilliant. I always loved that. And I’ve repeated it. And my love for you has always been as easy as the day. You know, as easy as the sunrise," Grammer said as he grinned ear to ear.

Although the "Cheers" co-stars didn’t detail what the argument was, it appeared to be water under the bridge.

Reps for Danson and Grammer did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Danson got his big break on "Cheers," starring as bartender Sam Malone from 1982 to 1993.

Grammer, who got his start as a stage actor, starred in "Cheers" as Dr. Frasier Crane in the show's third season. Grammer continued to play the character for another 11 years after the end of "Cheers" on the show's popular spinoff, "Frasier."

Harrelson joined "Cheers" in the final eight episodes of the fourth season as a replacement for Nicholas Colasanto, who died while filming season 4.

Other cast members included Shelley Long, Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt and others.

"Cheers" premiered on television more than 40 years ago. The show did not start off as a ratings superstar. However, it quickly became one of the most popular shows on air, with many members of its cast getting nominated for, and winning, Emmy Awards.

By the end of its 11-season run, "Cheers" was getting a record-setting 26 million viewers each week.