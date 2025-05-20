Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

George Wendt, 'Cheers' star, dead at 76

George Wendt starred as Norm Peterson in 'Cheers'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
"Cheers" star George Wendt has died, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The actor died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from a family representative shared with Fox News Digital.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," the statement read.

George Wendt in Cheers

George Wendt starred as Norm Peterson in "Cheers." (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."

In all 275 episodes of the beloved NBC sitcom, "Cheers," Wendt starred as Norm Peterson. Throughout the show's course, Wendt earned six consecutive Emmy nominations for his role.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever."

— George Wendt's family rep

George Wendt

"Cheers" star George Wendt has died. He was 76. (Getty Images)

After "Cheers" went off-air in 1993, the actor pivoted to his own show, "The George Wendt Show."

Wendt also appeared on the big screen in movies like "Alice in Wonderland," "The Little Rascals," "Santa Buddies," "Airplane II: The Sequel," and more.

John Ratzenberger with the cast of cheers

"Cheers" cast members in 1983. (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

"Cheers" was a sitcom that originally aired from 1982 to 1993 and was set in a Boston bar "where everybody knows your name."

The cast of cheers evolved over the show's 11 seasons, but key members included Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and Nicholas Colasanto.

George Wendt in Cheers portrait

George Wendt died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Later cast additions included Kelsey Grammer, Woody Harrelson, Kirstie Alley and Bebe Neuwirth.

"Cheers" was nominated for 117 Emmy Awards and took home 28. The show also won six out of its 31 Golden Globe nominations.

