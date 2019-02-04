Charlotte McKinney heats up new Guess swimwear campaign inspired by 'ultimate beach babes'

While most of the country is experiencing record-breaking cold temperatures, model Charlotte McKinney is heating up as the new face of Guess swimwear.

The 25-year-old blonde bombshell posed for a series of photos for the brand's new Spring/Summer campaign.

"It's been such an honor to create, design and shoot for the iconic brand that we know as GUESS," McKinney said in a press release Monday. "It's such a beautiful feeling to be part of the GUESS family, to have shot several campaigns over the years, and now to create my own capsule collection is a dream come true."

McKinney drew inspiration from the "ultimate beach babes, supermodel classics from the '80s and '90s," she told Marie Claire.

Her favorite piece from the line is the white-and-red stripe top with the Brazilian-cut bottom. "It’s the ultimate classic bikini. You could wear it this year or in 20 years, and it will never go out of style," she said.

Since being discovered on Instagram, McKinney has gone on to model for Guess, star in ad campaigns for Carl's' Jr., compete on "Dancing With the Stars" as well had small acting roles in films like 2017's "Baywatch" and "Joe Dirt 2" in 2015.