Model Charlotte McKinney recalls being 'frightened' when a fan showed up at her parents' work

As a model, Charlotte McKinney is for the most part used to living her life in the spotlight.

However, the 25-year-old former GUESS Girl experienced a recent incident with a fan, scaring McKinney enough to make her re-think what she shares with her social media followers.

"[He] went to my parents' work," McKinney said of one of her Instagram followers during the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Thursday via the Daily Mail.

"It really frightened me," she continued. "It can be really scary, they can really obsess."

Per the outlet, McKinney went on to explain that she now keeps her loved ones away from her public life, and is more careful about what she shares on social media with fans.

"You wanna embrace them," she noted. "You don't want to be mean to them in a way, but there is also a barrier."

Still, McKinney is grateful for her job. Last year, the model opened up to E! News about how she gets "pinch me" moments when she's preparing for photo shoots.

“Even though I’ve been doing this for four years now, I still have to pinch myself coming into work," she said.

