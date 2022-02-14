Expand / Collapse search
Charlize Theron reveals Super Bowl 2022 'mystery man'

Theron was also photographed talking with Matt Damon during Super Bowl LVI

By Lauryn Overhultz
Charlize Theron revealed the identity of her Super Bowl LVI companion on Instagram.

Theron, 46, shared a selfie of herself and the man nobody could identify.

It turns out he was the husband of one of Theron's friends.

"Super Bowl with my ‘mystery man,’" she captioned the selfie. "Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash."

Charlize Theron revealed her Super Bowl LVI "mystery man" was just her friend's husband in an Instagram post.

The "Monster" actress shared another photo of the two caught dancing on the big screen while the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battled it out for the Lombardi Trophy.

"You better work #SBLVI #GoRams," she captioned the post.

Theron and the "mystery man" made headlines during Sunday's big game as fans attempted to guess his relation to the actress.

Theron was most recently linked to Sean Penn. The two began dating in 2013, but called off the relationship after two years, according to People magazine.

Charlize Theron and the "mystery man" were spotted on the big screen at the game.

Theron also denied rumors that she was ever engaged to Penn during an interview with Howard Stern.

"What? That’s not true. No. I did not 'almost get married to Sean', that’s such bulls--t," Theron told the radio host. "No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated."

"It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that."

Charlize Theron was also photographed talking with Matt Damon.

The South African actress has not been linked to anyone else since.

In 2020, Theron recalled telling her daughter that she was in a relationship with herself after her daughter insisted the actress needed a boyfriend.

"She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility," Theron said on Diane Von Furstenberg’s Spotify podcast, "InCharge with DVF.". "Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

