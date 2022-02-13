Super Bowl 2022: Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and more stars flock to SoFi stadium

Hollywood stars flocked to SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, including Kanye West, Ellen Degeneres, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez among others.

In addition, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attended Super Bowl LVI in support of her father's halftime performance. Hailie Jade shared snaps from the atmosphere at the big game on her Instagram Story.

Here's a look at the stars who attended Sunday's big game:

Kanye West

Following Kanye West's rant against estranged wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson, the "Ye" rapper was photographed at the Super Bowl with a black face mask covering his whole head. The rapper took it off at some point. He was joined by Antonio Brown and his daughter North and son Saint.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry was seen attending his first big game with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"The Rock" gave the pre-game Super Bowl speech ahead of the big game.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was spotted at SoFi stadium. She was joined by boyfriend Devin Booker along with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell

Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of himself with Will Ferrell.

"Will keeps asking my why there's no fourth down," Reynolds captioned the photo.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres was photographed enjoying the game with wife Portia de Rossi.

Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow seemingly trolled Kanye West at Super Bowl LVI by putting a black mask over his head as well.

Matt Damon and Charlize Theron

Matt Damon and Charlize Theron were spotted chatting while decked out in Los Angeles Rams colors.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines were also photographed at the big game.

LeBron James

LeBron James was spotted at this year's Super Bowl.

Sean Penn

Sean Penn was seen watching the big game at SoFi stadium.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck were shown enjoying the game on TV. The couple was spotted dancing.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson showed her team pride in a Los Angeles Rams jersey.

Several of the high-profile celebrities were shown on NBC’s telecast of the Super Bowl flouting California’s indoor mask mandate. Social media erupted after seeing the likes of Theron, James, Lopez, and Affleck among others enjoying themselves at the game without a mask while they were not eating or drinking, a violation of California’s indoor mask mandate that is in place until February 15.

