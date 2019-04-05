Charlize Theron says she’s ‘shockingly’ single: ‘Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up’

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron said she’s “shockingly available” and would like somebody to “step up” and date her.

Theron, 43, opened up about her dating life to “Entertainment Tonight” while promoting her latest film “Long Shot” with co-star Seth Rogen.

"I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot,” Theron said of “someone courting her.” “Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I'm shockingly available."

Rogen added, “She’s out there!”

“I’ve made it very clear,” Theron replied.

Theron previously dated Stuart Townsend until they split in 2010. She then dated fellow Academy Award winner Sean Penn and were engaged but split up in 2015.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Theron and Brad Pitt were dating after they met through her ex-boyfriend Sean Penn. However, a source denied to People magazine the two were seeing each other.

“About six months ago, they did a shoot together,” a source told People. “They have spent time together.”

The insider noted: “They have not been out together recently, and were never dating. Reports of them being involved romantically are false.”

