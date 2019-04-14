Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are officially single

It's official: Brangelina is legally no more.

Following years of divorce proceedings, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have legally restored their legally single statuses.

The couple separated more than two years ago and filed a bifurcated judgment on Friday declaring them legally single, Entertainment Tonight confirmed.

ANGELINA JOLIE ACCUSES BRAD PITT OF AVOIDING PAYING CHILD SUPPORT

Jolie, 43, and Pitt, 55, still have to negotiate the rest of the terms of their divorce, including any potential financial settlements and custodial arrangements for their six children.

In November 2018, the couple reportedly reached a custody agreement.

THE WAY THEY WERE: ANGELINA JOLIE AND BRAD PITT

Jolie's lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, said in a statement at the time, "A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge. The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

Since separating in 2016, Jolie and Pitt's split has been a relatively contentious one.

ANGELINA JOLIE HINTS SHE MAY SHIFT AWAY FROM ACTING INTO POLITICS

In August, the "Maleficent" star filed court documents asking a judge to both finalize their divorce and force Pitt to pay child support for their six children, as well as retroactively pay for what the actress said he allegedly missed as per an informal agreement.

MELISSA ETHERIDGE BACKS BRAD PITT, SAYS ANGELINA JOLIE IS 'NASTY'

Pitt's attorney, Lance Spiegel, slammed Jolie's claims about the "Allied" star not paying child support, calling the allegations “unnecessary” and “a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage." Her attorney, in turn, denied Spiegel's assertions.

Earlier in 2018, a judge ordered Jolie to grant Pitt more access to their children or risk losing primary custody of them to the actor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI and children's services reportedly closed investigations against Pitt for an alleged altercation with their eldest son, Maddox, on a private plane and found no evidence of any wrongdoing by Pitt.