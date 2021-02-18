‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Jaclyn Smith, 75, says this green drink makes her ‘feel so much more energetic’

Jaclyn Smith is spilling her secrets.

The former "Charlie’s Angels" star took to Instagram on Thursday where she shared her green smoothie recipe. The 75-year-old told her followers the drink is easy to whip up from the comfort of home.

"Here’s a recipe for one of my favorite green smoothies!" the actress shared from her Beverly Hills kitchen. "It’s delicious and gives me a boost of energy!"

The ingredients to Smith’s green smoothie include cucumber, apple, lemon, celery, ginger, spinach and kale.

'CHARLIE'S ANGELS' STAR JACLYN SMITH BROUGHT TO TEARS WHILE SHARING CHILDHOOD MEMORIES FROM TEXAS

"It’s really good," she insisted. "The apple, the lemon - balances all the greens out. It’s delicious. And after this drink, I really feel so much more energetic."

Smith starred as sultry private eye Kelly Garrett in the hit series that aired from 1976 until 1981. The show, which chronicled the adventures of a wealthy mystery man named Charlie who runs a detective agency via a speakerphone, starred David Doyle, Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Cheryl Ladd.

Smith has been married to heart surgeon Brad Allen since 1997.

Back in 2019, Smith told U.K.’s DailyMail that she maintains a healthy diet involving "lots of berries and vegetables" along with regular exercise.

‘CHARLIE’S ANGELS’ STAR JACLYN SMITH SAYS SHE 'NEVER FELT EXPLOITED' OVER HER SEXY IMAGE

"You’re looking at a clean-living girl," said Smith, who added she doesn’t drink or smoke. And while she uses face peels and "rejuvenating lasers," Smith said she’s avoided major cosmetic surgery.

"You want to be careful because you want to look like yourself," she said. "You don’t want to look like plastic. There are little things I would like to do, but Brad doesn’t want me to. He knows surgery can go wrong."

Smith also shared staying busy has kept her feeling young, which is why she has zero plans to retire.

"I remember once saying, ‘I really want to challenge myself,’" said Smith. "And believe me, I got that wish. I feel very proud of my age to still be doing it all. But if it all ended tomorrow, I’d be a happy woman."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in 2018, Smith told Fox News she still continues to cherish fond memories from her time on "Charlie’s Angels."

"We had laughs, we had so many laughs," said Smith. "Angels in chains, being chained together. Eating lunch together. It was an education and it was eye-opening because each girl was so unique with her own personality and style. And these are my friends today. That bond is what I really remember.

"The friendship is what I treasure from that. The friendship. Aaron Spelling was so dear to me. He’s somebody I miss. He was a personal friend, as well as the producer of that show and the creator. We’ve lost some people. John Forsythe, what a gentleman. David Doyle. And of course Farrah [Fawcett]. It’s bittersweet to think back."