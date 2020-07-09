Country music legend Charlie Daniels honored at memorial service

Charlie Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, received military honors during a memorial service in Tennessee on Wednesday.

The “Devil Went Down to Georgia” crooner died on Monday after a stroke at the age of 83.

Given Daniels' storied history paying it forward to present and past members of our nation’s armed forces, the Grammy-winner was sent out in style when he was honored with a performance from longtime pal and fellow country peer Trace Adkins.

"I've known a lot of good men in my life, I still know a lot of good men but when you talk about great men the list is short,” Adkins, 58, tweeted on Thursday. “But Charlie Daniels was on that list for me."

The singer, guitarist and fiddler was also an honorary brigadier general in the Tennessee State Guard and founded the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University, officials for the school said.

Tennessee's adjutant general, Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, was joined by the university's president and senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives to render the military honors at the outdoor service at a Mount Juliet funeral home.

The ceremony began with a flyover of Army Blackhawk helicopters. Holmes and university representatives later presented American flags to Daniels’ wife, Hazel, and son Charlie Daniels Jr.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee delivered remarks.

Daniels, a native of Wilmington, N.C., started out as a session musician, playing on Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” album. Beginning in the early 1970s, his five-piece band toured extensively, sometimes doing 250 shows a year. During his career, Daniels performed at the White House, the Super Bowl, throughout Europe and often for troops in the Middle East.

According to The Tennessean, Daniels is survived by his wife, Hazel, and son, Charlie Daniels, Jr.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.