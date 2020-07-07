Expand / Collapse search
Blake Shelton
Concert series featuring Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins and more to air at drive-in theaters

Shelton will welcome Stefani and Adkins for the kick-off performance on July 25

By Nate Day | Fox News
Blake Shelton will kick off a recorded summer concert series set to air at drive-in theaters across the United States and Canda.

For the series, musicians' performances will be filmed for exclusive one-night-only events, which will include "cinematic interviews and storytelling," according to a press release.

Shelton, 44, will offer a performance for the series' July 25 kick-off with appearances from Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

Other artists to be featured have not yet been announced, but the release promised that "the concert experience will deliver a front-row look at the world’s most iconic recording artists."

Blake Shelton will kick off Encore Live's summer concert series with a performance that will be aired at drive-in theaters across North America on July 25.

Blake Shelton will kick off Encore Live's summer concert series with a performance that will be aired at drive-in theaters across North America on July 25. (Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM)

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a statement. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God’s Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Tickets, which go on sale on July 14, can be purchased through Ticketmaster, and venue information can be found on Encore's website, the company behind Garth Brooks' recent drive-in concert. Additionally, a single ticket will grant entry to a car, truck or SUV containing up to six people.

Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins will appear during Shelton's performance.

Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins will appear during Shelton's performance. (Getty)

The events will strictly adhere to social distancing policies, including staff members wearing protective gear and maintaining a distance of 6 feet between cars in an effort to curb coronavirus spreading.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.