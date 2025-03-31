Chappell Roan sparks outrage by slamming parenthood, claims her 'friends with kids are in hell'

Chappell Roan sparked controversy with her comments on parenting during a recent interview.

On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast last week, Roan was asked about still being close with friends in her hometown, acknowledging they have "very different lives."

"A lot of them are married with children, and they have their own houses, and to me, I’m like, I don’t know when that’s going to happen for me. I don’t know when that’s realistic, if ever," she said.

Host Alex Cooper asked if being married with kids was something she wanted, and Roan replied she wasn’t sure, especially if she married a female partner.

As for kids, she said, "All of my friends who have kids are in hell. I don’t know anyone, I actually don’t know anyone who’s happy and has children, at this age."

She continued, saying that of her friends who have kids 5 and under, "I have not met anyone who’s happy, anyone who has light in their eyes, anyone who’s slept."

Roan joked she wondered why her parents had kids, sharing she’s the oldest of four and her mother had her at 23.

Cooper asked how her friends interact with her now that she’s famous, and Roan answered, "They’re mothers. They’re f---ing busy and they have jobs and lives. I am just their friend."

She added, "They are so sweet and so supportive and come out to shows, and they have to get f---ing babysitters to come to my shows."

Some fans online weren’t too happy with Roan’s comments on being a parent.

One fan wrote on X, "I loveee Chappell Roan dowwwnn. But her comment about it reinforces the stigma that if you complain about motherhood you must hate your life and your kids. Motherhood is hard, not miserable and we don’t hate our kids."

Another felt she was insulting her hometown friends, saying, "Chappell Roan going on ‘Call Her Daddy’ saying none of her friends with kids are happy is a prime example of why you cannot just vent to anyone because I guarantee she has this perspective because a few of her mom friends are going through it and may a friendship like that never ever ever ever find me. May the friendships of narcissistic childless women with no sense of loyalty ever find me lol."

Another said, "Sounds like an opinion of someone who never had kids and thus, has no relevant opinion to give."

One person noted that Roan is still young and maybe slightly immature, writing, "Have you noticed the maturity level of the majority of the people her age? They can barely take care of themselves. They don't need to be having babies just yet."

Another seemed to stick up for the pop star writing, "Chappell Roan said all of her friends that have kids at 27 are in hell. That’s HER EXPERIENCE. It wasn’t some universal statement. Society is way more judgmental towards women that decide NOT to have kids than it is to mothers. God forbid a kidless 27 year old catches a vibe."

Some even found her comment helpful, like a fan on X who said, "People are real mad about Chappell Roan right now. I actually think that more people should be talking about the downsides of parenting. People should be 100% sure they WANT to have kids before bringing kids into the world. We’ll have fewer abused and neglected children."

Representatives for Roan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.