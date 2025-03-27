Pop star Chappell Roan claims 'some people want me dead' while dealing with stalker fans

Pop star Chappell Roan revealed some people "want [her] dead" while sharing advice she was given by others in the entertainment industry.

Roan, who saw a rise in fame "literally overnight," received advice from other female pop stars who have more experience with crazy fans. The 27-year-old musician said the best help she was given was to "spend more than you're comfortable with" on security measures.

"That's the thing you don't realize," Roan said during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy." "You don't realize how many people are watching you when you don't realize they are. Like everyone wants – some people want me dead."

"Like it's crazy. People know everything about me. People know my flight numbers. People know everything."

The change in Roan's popularity "happened literally overnight." The musician recalled traveling to New York City for the Governors Ball in 2024 and being recognized by a few people on the street. But after appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and flying home, something changed.

After landing in Los Angeles, Roan said "there is someone waiting for me at my gate." The moment had never happened before. "I was like, ‘How did you get in here?’ And they had my album and stuff."

"They had bought a ticket to get through TSA just to get to my gate and then when I got to baggage claim, there were five people waiting. So literally overnight and then it happened so much after that. And stuff like that has been happening since."

The "Giver" singer called out fans for harassment and stalking in a TikTok video shared last summer after her meteoric rise to fame. Roan, who boasts 7.1 million followers on Instagram and an additional 4.8 million on TikTok, also shared a statement further clarifying her point.

"I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out – just because they're expressing admiration," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Roan pointed out "predatory behavior," which she clarified is "disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior."

She added: "Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me."

"There is always more to the story & I am scared and tired. And please don't call me Kayleigh," Roan noted, as she referred to her legal first name. "I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."

"There is a part of myself that I save just for my project and all of you. There is a part of myself that is just for me, and I don't want that taken away from me."

Roan's public call out has apparently worked as now the fans seem "scared" of her.

"I think people are scared of me," Roan admitted to podcast host Alexandra Cooper. "I think I made a big enough deal about not talking to me that people do not talk to me."

The "Pink Pony Club" singer revealed her celebrity friends also get to enjoy the newfound perk. "When they’re with me, they’re like, ‘It’s a force field around us. People don’t come up to me when I’m with you,'" she said.

Roan signed with Atlantic Records at the age of 17 after posting videos of herself singing on YouTube. The young artist began touring with bigger artists, including Fletcher and Olivia Rodrigo . Roan was dropped by Atlantic Records in 2020 and, in a move that would change her career, began developing her music independently. Island Records picked her up a year later.

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," her debut album, was released in 2023 and gained the singer a cult following. Roan has been open about struggling with how quickly her career has evolved.

"I just want to be honest with the crowd: I just feel a little off today," she told fans from the stage in June. "I think my career is just kind of going really fast, and it’s really hard to keep up. I’m just being honest… I’m having a hard time today."

