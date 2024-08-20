Pop star Chappell Roan accuses fans of stalking, harassment in scathing videos

Chappell Roan called out "entitled" fans who have been "stalking" and harassing the pop star in a series of videos posted to TikTok.

Roan, 26, shot to megastardom after her 2024 Coachella performance went viral. The pop star, legally known as Kayleigh Amstutz, boasts 4 million followers on Instagram and an additional 3 million on TikTok.

"I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous," Roan said in a video, days after performing at the Osheaga Music Festival in Montréal.

"I don’t care that it’s normal," she added. "I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, [or] the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it. Doesn’t mean that I like it."

"I'm allowed to say no to creepy behavior." — Chappell Roan

The pop star, who is currently on "The Midwest Princess Tour," called out fans who believe they are "entitled" to a photo, hug or time with her.

"I don’t want whatever the f--- you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity," Roan explained. "I don't give a f--- if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time, or for a hug."

"That’s not normal. That’s weird," she added. "It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online, and you listen to the art they make. That’s f---ing weird. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior."

Roan first took to TikTok to ask fans a few questions.

"If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public?" the "Pink Pony Club" singer questioned.

"Would you go up to a random lady and say 'Can I get a photo with you?' And she's like 'No, what the f---?' And then you get mad at this random lady? Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time?"

"Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?" she added. "This is a lady you don’t know, and she doesn’t know you at all. Would you assume that she’s a good person? Assume she’s a bad person? Would you assume everything you read about her online is true?"

"I’m a random b----. You’re a random b----. Just think about that for a second, OK?"

Roan signed with Atlantic Records at the age of 17 after posting videos of herself singing on YouTube. The young artist began touring with larger artists, including Fletcher and Olivia Rodrigo.

Rodrigo tapped Roan as an opener for both her "Sour" and "Guts" tours.

She was dropped by Atlantic Records in 2020 and, in a move that would change her career, began developing her music independently. Island Records picked her up a year later.

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," her debut album, was released in 2023 and gained the singer a cult following.

Roan has been open about struggling with how quickly her career has evolved.

"I just want to be honest with the crowd: I just feel a little off today," she told fans from the stage in June. "I think my career is just kind of going really fast, and it’s really hard to keep up. I’m just being honest … I’m having a hard time today."

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer previously claimed she would quit making music if the fandom turned into "stalker vibes."

"People have started to be freaks," she said during an appearance on "The Comment Section with Drew Afualo." "They follow me and know where my parents live and my sister, where my sister works, all this weird s---."

"A few years ago I said if [there was] stalker vibes, like family was in danger, [that's] when I would quit. We're there."