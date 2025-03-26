Pop star Chappell Roan admits fans are scared to approach her after singer called out 'predatory' behavior

Chappell Roan's call out of her fans' "predatory" behavior has left people "scared" of her.

The pop star, who shot to stardom following her 2024 Coachella set, opened up about her experiences out in public after sending a stern message to fans to not approach the singer.

"I think people are scared of me," Roan, legally known as Kayleigh Amstutz, admitted during an episode of "Call Her Daddy." "I think I made a big enough deal about not talking to me that people do not talk to me."

The "Pink Pony Club" singer revealed her celebrity friends also get to enjoy the new-found perk. "When they’re with me, they’re like, ‘It’s a force field around us. People don’t come up to me when I’m with you.'"

Roan noted she understands her stance "really hurts people," saying: "They feel like it’s me disrespecting them, that I owe it to them, and that how dare I call it abuse? Or ‘complaining about success.’ I get that a lot, but I'm not complaining about success. I'm just complaining about creepy behavior. I love admiration. Everyone loves admiration."

The 27-year-old musician explained people tend to come up to her in public, even in situations when they shouldn't. Roan gave the example of mid-fight with her girlfriend as a time not to approach her. "Don’t f------ be like, ‘Can I have a photo?’ when I’m crying talking to my girlfriend! That's f------ crazy."

"The Giver" singer called out fans for harassment and stalking in a TikTok video shared last summer after her meteoric rise to fame. Roan, who boasts 7.1 million followers on Instagram and an additional 4.8 million on TikTok, also shared a statement further clarifying her point.

"I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out – just because they're expressing admiration," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Roan pointed out "predatory behavior," which she clarified is "disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior."

She added: "Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me."

"There is always more to the story & I am scared and tired. And please don't call me Kayleigh," Roan noted, as she referred to her legal first name. "I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."

"There is a part of myself that I save just for my project and all of you. There is a part of myself that is just for me, and I don't want that taken away from me."

Roan signed with Atlantic Records at the age of 17 after posting videos of herself singing on YouTube. The young artist began touring with larger artists, including Fletcher and Olivia Rodrigo .

Rodrigo tapped Roan as an opener for both her "Sour" and "Guts" tours.

She was dropped by Atlantic Records in 2020 and, in a move that would change her career, began developing her music independently. Island Records picked her up a year later.

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," her debut album, was released in 2023 and gained the singer a cult following. Roan has been open about struggling with how quickly her career has evolved.

"I just want to be honest with the crowd: I just feel a little off today," she told fans from the stage in June. "I think my career is just kind of going really fast, and it’s really hard to keep up. I’m just being honest … I’m having a hard time today."

