Epstein victims use Super Bowl commercial to pressure Pam Bondi over withheld files

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Numerous women urged Attorney General Pam Bondi in a high-profile Super Bowl ad on Sunday to release more files from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking cases, signaling their dissatisfaction with the Department of Justice’s efforts to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Prominent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., immediately elevated the ad, which came in the wake of the DOJ releasing more than three million pages of files and concluding its review.

Schumer shared a video of it on X, calling it "the most important ad" of the day.

"You don’t ‘move on’ from the largest sex trafficking ring in the world. You expose it. #StandWithSurvivors," Schumer wrote.

MASSIE, TOP OVERSIGHT DEMOCRAT CALL FOR SECRETARY LUTNICK TO RESIGN FOR 'LYING' ABOUT ALLEGED EPSTEIN TIES

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., who has been leading Democrats’ inquiries into Epstein matters in the House, shared a similar message.

The women in the commercial conveyed their dissatisfaction with the Department of Justice’s efforts to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act as the words "Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi it’s time for the truth" flashed across the screen.

The commercial comes after the DOJ announced last month the release of more than three million pages from the case files. The department said it started with more than six million pages but withheld a major portion for a variety of reasons, including because the information could identify alleged victims or was protected by legal privileges.

The omitted files led top supporters of the Epstein legislation, including Epstein’s victims and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to contend that the DOJ failed to comply with the transparency law.

The DOJ has disputed that claim, saying its review was "very comprehensive" and that it did not hide any information for the purpose of protecting President Donald Trump or other wealthy and politically connected people, like former President Bill Clinton, who were once friends with Epstein but were never accused of crimes associated with him.

Massie is among lawmakers who said they planned to visit the DOJ on Monday to review undisclosed files.

The Super Bowl commercial was created by World Without Exploitation, a project of the Tides Center, a progressive nonprofit.

LAPSED EPSTEIN DEADLINE UNDERSCORES CHALLENGE OF REVIEWING TROVES OF FILES IN 30 DAYS

It flashed images of several women holding photos of their younger selves and images of redaction marks, a nod to frustrations surrounding the DOJ heavily redacting some files while neglecting to redact names in others.

"After years of being kept apart, we’re standing together," one of the women says. "Because this girl deserves the truth."

The department said it has moved swiftly to correct any redaction mistakes that have been brought to its attention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment on the commercial.