Olympics

LA Olympics chief responds after emails with Ghislaine Maxwell emerge in Epstein files

'I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell,' said Casey Wasserman

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Over 3 million new Epstein documents made public Video

Over 3 million new Epstein documents made public

Fox News correspondent David Spunt breaks down what is being learned from the latest Epstein files release from the Department of Justice on 'Special Report.'

The head of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Committee, Casey Wasserman, has released a statement acknowledging his emails that appeared in Friday's U.S. Department of Justice release of more than 3 million documents related to the investigation of human trafficker and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The release contained emails between Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell. But Wasserman now claims he never had a relationship with Epstein. 

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light. I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them," the statement said.

View of the LA28 Olympics logo

A LED screen depicting the LA28 Olympics Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris.  (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Wasserman's emails to Maxwell, which dated back to 2003, included the phrases "Where are you, I miss you," and, "Can we book that massage now?" Wasserman was married at the time. In 2021, Wasserman divorced his wife of 20 years, Laura Ziffren Wasserman.

EX-PRINCE ANDREW PHOTOGRAPHED KNEELING OVER WOMAN IN LATEST DOJ JEFFREY EPSTEIN FILE RELEASE

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

The Department of Justice released a trove of Epstein documents Dec. 19 after President Trump's signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November.  (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Maxwell's responses to Wasserman included the phrases, "all that rubbing — are you sure you can take it? The thought frankly is leaving me a little breathless," and "There are a few spots that apparently drive a man wild — I suppose I could practise them on you and you could let me know if they work or not?"

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan federal jail cell Aug. 10, 2019. It was later ruled a suicide. He faced up to 45 years in prison for crimes related to the sex trafficking of minors.

In 2021, Maxwell was convicted on five counts of sex trafficking and abuse of minors. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Ghislane Maxwell smiling

The Department of Justice released its interview with Ghislane Maxwell Aug. 22. 2025.  (Getty Images)

The documents were disclosed as mandated by a law requiring the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Maxwell. 

Wasserman built a sports and talent agency that represents top players in football, basketball and baseball. 

