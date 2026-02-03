Chappell Roan says she's 'giggling' over Grammys outfit controversy after debuting nipple-piercing dress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chappell Roan doesn't care what anyone thinks of her controversial Grammys outfit.

The award-winning pop star shocked fans on Feb. 1 with her look after removing a sheer cape to reveal a burgundy custom Mugler gown that hung from nipple piercings.

"Giggling because I don't even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit," Roan wrote on Instagram along with photos of her daring outfit. "The look's actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it's really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!"

Roan's dress was inspired by Mugler’s "Jeu de Paume" spring/summer 1998 couture collection that featured a pierced-nipple gown.

Roan's look received mixed reviews online, with some praising the pop star and others turning their heads.

"Some people have never seen boobs in their life and it shows," one user commented on Roan's Instagram post. "You looked absolutely INCREDIBLE!"

"It's giving icon I can't hear anything else annoying is saying," another added.

"I was going to watch the show tonight, but after seeing some of these photos, don't want to subject myself to a freak show," one user wrote in a comments section on X. "This USED to be a highly respected award show given to very talented people in the music ind…Guess the libs killed that too."

"Tacky it's not fashion… you just wanted to be naked but you got people talking about it," another added. "She's attention seeking."

Roan was nominated for two Grammys – record of the year and best pop solo performance for "The Subway" – but ultimately went home empty-handed.

She debuted two additional looks throughout the night. Roan wore a Rodarte dress from the 2007 fall/winter collection while presenting the best new artist award to Olivia Dean. She closed out the celebrations wearing a 2026 design by Dilara Findikoglu.

Roan signed with Atlantic Records at the age of 17 after posting videos of herself singing on YouTube. The young artist began touring with bigger artists, including Fletcher and Olivia Rodrigo . Roan was dropped by Atlantic Records in 2020 and, in a move that would change her career, began developing her music independently. Island Records picked her up a year later.

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," her debut album, was released in 2023 and gained the singer a cult following.

Roan has yet to release a sophomore album, telling Vogue a new project doesn't exist and that she's choosing to take her time with any upcoming music.

"There is no album," she told the outlet in August. "There is no collection of songs."

"It took me five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next," she explained. "I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out."

