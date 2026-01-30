Giants co-owner Steve Tisch exchanged emails with Jeffrey Epstein, appearing to discuss women, docs show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Friday's U.S. Department of Justice release of more than three million documents related to the investigation of human trafficker and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein included email exchanges between Epstein and New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch. The emails were first reported by The Athletic.

Some of the exchanges between Tisch and Epstein appear to show conversations about women.

An email thread from April 2013 included the following exchange between Epstein and Tisch:

Tisch: "Hi Jeffrey, I just had lunch with your assistant's friend Very sweet girl. Do you know anything about her?"

Epstein: "no, but i will ask [redacted] I will get all info, did you contact the great a-- fake tit shes a character, short term, has an older boyfriend going to acting school, a 10 a--. I am happy to have you as a new but obviosly shared interest friend."

Tisch: "Thanks Jeffrey Curious to know about [redacted] I will contact … pro or civilian?"

Epstein: "Send me a number to call I don't like records of these conversations."

Tisch: "310-779-8969"

Epstein: I we reached out to [redacted] she is not on this trip

Tisch: "Thanks"

Epstein: "report just in, you did very well , she wants to go to the play„ ----she is a little freaked by the age difference but go slow and wati, i will try to convince her not to return to ukraine , having her crying worked,"

Another email thread between Epstein and Tisch from June 2013 included the following exchange:

Epstein: "And after that I will be back around the 23. and on the island after that, come visit."

Tisch: "Hopefully we will catch up Is there somebody in NY you want me to meet? I will be there Thursday, Thanks"

Epstein: "Emily"

Tisch: "Who is Emily"

Epstein: "tahitian speaks mostly french, exotic"

Tisch: "Do you have any pictures?"

Tisch: "Working girl?"

Epstein: "Nwver"

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Giants and the NFL for comment.

Tisch's family currently owns approximately 45% of the Giants. He assumed control of the team in 2005 after his father had purchased a majority stake in the team in 1991.

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan federal jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019. It was later ruled a suicide. He faced up to 45 years in prison for crimes related to the sex trafficking minors.