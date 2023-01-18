Expand / Collapse search
Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's daughters are now friends after previously not getting along

Tatum and Bullock were called into the principal's office at their daughters' school before starring in 'The Lost City' together

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's daughters Laila and Everly have squashed their preschool problems and are now the best of friends. 

About a year ago, the two revealed in an interview on "The Late Late Show" that prior to starring in "The Lost City" together, they both wound up in the principal's office at their daughters' preschool after Tatum's daughter Everly and Bullock's daughter Laila got into multiple "altercations."

"We have two very, very strong-willed little girls that you know, at that young age were very much butting heads," Tatum said at the time regarding their relationship. 

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum starred in "The Lost City" together. 

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum starred in "The Lost City" together.  ( David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Tatum shared that the principal came up with an idea to help the two get along, which put them to the test by seeing who could be the nicest to the other. The principal's task ended up working and brought the girls closer together. 

Tatum did Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test in a video posted on Tuesday, where he gave an update on the girl's friendship.

"They love each other now, literally can't like get enough of each other. They just want to hang out all the time," the "Magic Mike" actor said.

Sandra Bullock has two adopted children, Louis and Laila. 

Sandra Bullock has two adopted children, Louis and Laila.  (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Netflix)

Bullock also talked about the relationship between Everly and Laila during an interview with The New York Times in March 2022, sharing that the girls grew close while their parents were filming "The Lost City."

"That's the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, COVID-safe play date," the "Blind Side" actress told the outlet. "We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives."

Channing Tatum shares his daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. 

Channing Tatum shares his daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.  (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan and Bullock adopted Laila in 2015, after adopting her son Louis in 2010. 

