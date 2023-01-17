Channing Tatum says he may never get married again: 'Relationships are hard for me'

Channing Tatum saying he’s not sure he’ll ever get married again following his 2019 divorce from his wife of 10 years Jenna Dewan.

The "Magic Mike" actor, 42, told Vanity Fair in an interview that came out Tuesday that he’s a serial monogamist but has been hurt in love.

"Relationships are hard for me," he said. "Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

Tatum and his ex-wife first got together in 2006 after meeting on the set of the movie "Step Up."

"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart," Tatum said of his marriage, adding, "I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different."

He said that becoming parents magnified the differences between the two of them.

"Because it is screaming at you all day long," he said. "How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

The "Lost City" actor called their separation and divorce at first "super scary and terrifying."

He continued, "Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers, and you’re just like, ‘Oh, s---. What now?’"

Tatum said after their divorce he focused mainly on his daughter Everly, 9.

"I just dropped everything and just focused on her," he said. "And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends."

The actor started dating Zoë Kravitz, 34, last year after they met to discuss her directorial debut "Pussy Island," a drama he’s set to star.

He said his production company Free Association is also planning to do a remake of the 1990 Patrick Swayze movie "Ghost," and he hopes to play the lead.

"We actually have the rights," he said, adding they plan to "do something different."

"I think it needs to change a little bit," he said, citing some problematic stereotypes in the original movie.