'Magic Mike's Last Dance' trailer sees Channing Tatum's return to his role and Salma Hayek joining the film

Channing Tatum is back as Magic Mike for one last dance.

The trailer for "Magic Mike's Last Dance" came out on Tuesday, revealing some of the movie's plot which has been kept under wraps up until now.

Also in the new trailer, Tatum shows off some of his moves to the new addition to the franchise, Salma Hayek, who will be playing a lead character in the upcoming movie. Hayek replaced Thandiwe Newton, who was originally supposed to play the role, but exited the project because of family matters.

SALMA HAYEK CELEBRATES HER 56TH BIRTHDAY IN A RED BIKINI: ‘ALWAYS GRATEFUL’

The upcoming film follows Mike Lane who is working as a bartender, as he makes a trip to London with a wealthy socialite, played by Hayek, to headline a dance show.

At the end of the trailer, short clips from the Magic Mike dance show are flashed across the screen.

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" is the third film in the franchise. The original "Magic Mike" came out in 2012 followed by "Magic Mike XXL" in 2015.

CHANNING TATUM WADES INTO DAVE CHAPPELLE CONTROVERSY: ‘HE HAS HURT SO MANY PEOPLE’

The third movie was directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first "Magic Mike." The additional film cast includes Ayub Khan Din, Jamelia George, Juliette Motamed and Vicki Pepperdine. Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, Peter Kiernan and Tatum are all producers with Julie M. Anderson serving as the film's executive producer.

The movie was written by Reid Carolin, who is also a producer. Carolin wrote the first two "Magic Mike" movies as well.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" will come out in theaters on Feb. 10, 2023.