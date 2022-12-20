Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum turn up the heat in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' promo

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum are sharing a glimpse of the "final tease" in the newly released posters for "Magic Mike’s Last Dance."

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for the movie shared two promos that show Hayek, 56, and Tatum, 42, getting close as they dance together.

The upcoming film follows bartender Mike Lane (Tatum) as he makes a trip to London with a wealthy socialite, played by Hayek, to headline a dance show.

Hayek replaced Thandiwe Newton, who was originally supposed to play the role but exited the project earlier this year due to family matters.

Hayek recently opened up to "Entertainment Tonight" about how "challenging" her character’s role was.

"It's very physically challenging," she said of her dancing scene with Tatum. "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated."

During the interview, Hayek said that she plays "a strong woman" who is surrounded by men.

"You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked, dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around," she added.

In the promos for the film released on Tuesday, Hayek also opted to add her husband’s name for the upcoming movie, with the ad reading "Salma Hayek Pinault." The actress married French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Balenciaga’s parent company, in 2009.

Balenciaga was recently embroiled in controversy involving their holiday ad campaigns featuring imagery of children holding teddy bears in sexually suggestive costumes. While Balenciaga has apologized over the ads, Hayek and her husband have remained silent.

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" is the third film in the franchise.

The original "Magic Mike" came out in 2012, followed by "Magic Mike XXL" in 2015.

When the film was announced in November 2021, Tatum shared his excitement for reprising his lead role.

"There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of ‘Magic Mike’ with Steven, Greg, Reid and the amazing people at HBO Max," Tatum said at the time. "The stripperverse will never be the same."

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 10, 2023.