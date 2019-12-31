Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Lupita Nyong'o reveals what will get her to speak up about politics

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 31Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 31

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Lupita Nyong'o is not against discussing politics but it is a topic she treads lightly, the actress said in a new interview.

In the February issue of British Vogue, on stands later this week, the 36-year-old spoke revealed what will get her to open up when it comes to politics — a subject the outlet's writer said was "met with exasperation" during the interview.

"I speak up for the things I can personally vouch for," the "12 Years a Slave" actress told the magazine. "There's a lot going on in this world, a lot of causes that are noble. But I feel most useful when I have a personal connection. And the conviction is to say something."

LUPITA NYONG'O SLAMS GRAZIA U.K. FOR PHOTO-EDITING HER HAIR, MAGAZINE APOLOGIZES

Similarly, Nyong'o told the outlet she's hesitant about what roles she will take on, stressing that she is not influenced by a paycheck.

"I don't get fulfillment from the number of zeros attached to a project," Nyong'o told the outlet. "What I'm seduced by is the potential to shift a narrative. That is very seductive to me, having social and cultural impact."

The actress, whose role in "12 Years a Slave" scored her the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2014, also described filming as "time-consuming," and at times, lonely.

LUPITA NYONG'O DETAILS HARASSMENT FROM HARVEY WEINSTEIN: 'I THOUGHT HE WAS JOKING AT FIRST'

"Everyone, when they're done with their day's work, wants to go home to their families, which makes a whole lot of sense. When you don't have that it's very isolating."

Nyong'o has been outspoken about personal obstacles in the past. In 2017, the award-winning actress courageously spoke up about her experience being sexually harassed by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in a lengthy op-ed to The New York Times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nyong'o claimed she turned down the disgraced producer's sexual propositions on two separate occasions — once at his Connecticut home, where he requested a massage, and another time at a lunch, where he requested the two retreat to a private room.

Also in 2017, the actress blasted Grazia U.K. for altering her hair on its cover.

She is next set to produce and star in an adaptation of "Americanah," a novel written by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, according to British Vogue.