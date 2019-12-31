Lupita Nyong'o reveals what will get her to speak up about politics

Lupita Nyong'o is not against discussing politics but it is a topic she treads lightly, the actress said in a new interview.

In the February issue of British Vogue, on stands later this week, the 36-year-old spoke revealed what will get her to open up when it comes to politics — a subject the outlet's writer said was "met with exasperation" during the interview.

"I speak up for the things I can personally vouch for," the "12 Years a Slave" actress told the magazine. "There's a lot going on in this world, a lot of causes that are noble. But I feel most useful when I have a personal connection. And the conviction is to say something."

Similarly, Nyong'o told the outlet she's hesitant about what roles she will take on, stressing that she is not influenced by a paycheck.

"I don't get fulfillment from the number of zeros attached to a project," Nyong'o told the outlet. "What I'm seduced by is the potential to shift a narrative. That is very seductive to me, having social and cultural impact."

The actress, whose role in "12 Years a Slave" scored her the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2014, also described filming as "time-consuming," and at times, lonely.

"Everyone, when they're done with their day's work, wants to go home to their families, which makes a whole lot of sense. When you don't have that it's very isolating."

Nyong'o has been outspoken about personal obstacles in the past. In 2017, the award-winning actress courageously spoke up about her experience being sexually harassed by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in a lengthy op-ed to The New York Times.

Nyong'o claimed she turned down the disgraced producer's sexual propositions on two separate occasions — once at his Connecticut home, where he requested a massage, and another time at a lunch, where he requested the two retreat to a private room.

Also in 2017, the actress blasted Grazia U.K. for altering her hair on its cover.

She is next set to produce and star in an adaptation of "Americanah," a novel written by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, according to British Vogue.