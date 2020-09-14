Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Chadwick Boseman laid to rest earlier this month near South Carolina hometown

Boseman died last month after a battle with colon cancer

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 14Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Chadwick Boseman has been laid to rest.

The esteemed actor was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles, the Associated Press said, citing a death certificate obtained by the wire service on Monday.

The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest on Sept. 3, according to the record provided by the Los Angeles County of Vital Records.

‘BLACK PANTHER’ STARS JOIN CHADWICK BOSEMAN’S WIFE FOR PRIVATE MEMORIAL

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at age 43Video

Anderson held a public memorial for the “42” and “Get on Up” performer a day later.

Last month, Boseman's rep confirmed the actor had passed after a bout with colon cancer. He died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist told the Associated Press at the time.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN THOUGHT HE'D BEAT CANCER, DIDN'T DISCLOSE DIAGNOSIS TO MARVEL: REPORT

According to the record, the immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier.

Michael Jordan (left) and Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther.'

Michael Jordan (left) and Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther.' (Marvel Studios)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Very few outside of his family knew that Boseman, who played “Black Panther” in four Marvel movies and also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” had been battling colon cancer when he died at age 43.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment