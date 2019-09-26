Marvel's Kevin Feige developing 'Star Wars' film

Kevin Feige is set to develop a new "Star Wars" film.

The Marvel Studios chief will be teaming up with Lucasfilm on the project.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter that it made sense for Feige to join Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and help usher in a new era in "Star Wars" storytelling.

MARK HAMILL AND HARRISON FORD'S 'STAR WARS' SCREEN TEST REVEALED

As the president of Marvel Studios, which Disney acquired in 2009, Feige turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the most successful franchise in movie history, boasting over $22 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

BILLIE LOURD AND LATE MOM CARRIE FISHER WILL REUNITE IN 'RISE OF SKYWALKER'

"Star Wars" is entering this new phase after the Skywalker saga comes to a close in December.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also developing new "Star Wars" films, as is "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report