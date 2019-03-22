Celebs react to completed Robert Mueller report: 'The wheel of justice has many spokes'

Following news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has submitted his long-awaited report on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race and possible collusion with Trump associates to Attorney General Bill Barr, celebrities flooded Twitter with their opinions about the report.

"Star Trek" star George Takei wrote: "No matter what Mueller’s report contains, we already know three things: Trump surrounded himself with felons, he obstructed justice on behalf of those felons, and he faces multiple federal and state investigations for other criminal activity. The wheel of justice has many spokes."

While "Charmed" alum Alyssa Milano said she wants Mueller's report to be made public. As of now, it's confidential.

Tweeted comedian Billy Eichner: "At this point I would not be surprised if the Mueller report ends with “oh and Eva Longoria did Watergate. Thank you.”

"The Mueller report is out! The question now is...how low will this Barr go?" Jim Carrey wrote.

Actor Ike Barinholtz said: "I wonder if the Mueller report will have anything REALLY explosive in it, like Donald Trump standing in front of reporters and asking Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's emails."

The report was delivered Friday afternoon to the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s office and it was delivered to Barr’s office within minutes, a senior DOJ official told Fox News.

Mueller’s investigation, which was initially ordered to look into the 2016 election in May of 2017, has gone on for almost two years. It has expanded to probe financial crimes of Trump associates before the election, conversations Trump’s national security adviser had with the Russians during the transition and whether Trump obstructed justice with his comments and actions related to the probe.

Mueller, the former director of the FBI under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, was appointed special counsel by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May of 2017. In his order, Rosenstein directed Mueller to investigate any links or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump campaign, as well as any other matters that arose from the investigation.

As of now, Trump has not been briefed on the report according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' most recent statement.

“The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report," she wrote on Twitter on Friday.

