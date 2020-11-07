Hollywood conservatives praise Trump, deny Joe Biden's presidential victory: 'Throw out every illegal vote'

Hollywood conservatives are speaking out after projections Saturday that declared Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president of the United States.

While a majority of left-leaning celebrities who endorsed Biden reacted with gleeful remarks on Saturday, celebrities who have publicly endorsed Trump are arguing that Biden's win is not legal.

Kevin Sorbo, who slammed Democrats from his Twitter account during the week of the 2020 election, demanded a recount.

"Throw out every illegal vote and do a recount. Really not that difficult," Sorbo tweeted.

Hours prior, the actor slammed Democrats for being hypocritical as Americans were awaiting results of the battleground states.

"Hey dems, saying “just accept the election results” is pretty ironic considering you spent the last 4 years NOT accepting the election results," Sorbo wrote Friday night.

Kirstie Alley voiced her frustrations with Twitter over its censorship of tweets from conservatives.

"OK wait a minute wait just a minute. Is twitter actually censoring everything at this point that they disagree with? And making news outlets the powers that be?? Look at this! GOP or LIB is THIS your America?" she said along with a picture of a woman's tweet claiming Biden is not the president with a warning that said, "Official sources called this election differently."

Just before Biden was projected to be the 46th president of the United States, Alley suggested she's skeptical of voting results.



"C’mon!! All the known, before the election, swing states are the ones having trouble and not able to count in one day?! .. That doesn’t raise questions with anyone other than Trump voters? Come on now.. C’mon. Cooooooooome oooooooooon," she wrote.

Country singer and actress Bonnie Paul showed her support for Trump by retweeting a tweet that shared President Trump's statement released Saturday in which he declared the "election is not over." In the statement, Trump said his office would begin prosecuting his case to the court to ensure election laws "are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

Early Saturday, just before Biden's win was projected, rapper Lil Pump shared videos to his Instagram in which he was rocking Trump merch. The 20-year-old is wearing a camouflage Trump 2020 hat as he dances to music in his car.

The rapper notoriously caught backlash when he publicly endorsed Trump in early November and attended one of his rallies in Florida. Shortly after Election Day, he told Trump supporters to "remain calm" and declared, "Our man will be re-elected."

He also claimed he would leave the United States if Biden won.

Pro-Trump comedian Terrence K. Williams told Americans not to celebrate so fast.

"JOE BIDEN IS NOT THE WINNER ITS NOT OVER SILLY RABBITS President @realDonaldTrump and his team have evidence of Voter Fraud!" Williams tweeted. "This will be overturned in Court and there will be recounts and Audits! Don’t celebrate #bidenharis2020 so quickly #PresidentElectJoe is a fake news."

Earlier in the day, Williams said he's "demanding the Democrats to confess and turn themselves in for Voter Fraud."