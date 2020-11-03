Lil Pump threatens to leave the U.S. if President Trump isn’t reelected

Lil Pump threatened to leave the United States if President Trump does not get reelected in the 2020 presidential election.

The “Gucci Gang” rapper went on an explicit rant about his decision to leave if the results aren’t in his favor.

Several celebrities have vowed to leave the country if either candidate won the election, however, Lil Pump, 20, said “no cap,” which is slang that he isn’t lying.

"Yo, no cap. If Trump does not get elected, I'm moving the f--k out of here" the rapper said while sporting a Trump 2020 hat.

He added: "I'm going to Colombia, f--k it."

Lil Pump attended the president’s campaign rally in Florida on Sunday.

The “Gucci Gang” rapper became notoriously pro-Trump after he took a look at Joe Biden’s tax plan and reasoned that he would end up paying more to the federal government under a Biden presidency due to his wealth.

Lil Pump posted two videos to his Instagram Story on Sunday showing that he was in the front row of the president’s recent rally in the swing state. The video opened with an excited-looking Lil Pump sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat as he listened intently to Trump speak.

The rapper’s public support for Trump began last week when the “Be Like Me” artist took to Instagram to share a Photoshopped image of himself shaking hands with the president. He captioned the picture, “THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020.”

Lil Pump followed up that post with a video, which was shared by multiple social media users despite being removed by Lil Pump, of the rapper lambasting “Sleepy Joe” and praising his Republican opponent one week before the 2020 race comes to a close.

The social media endorsement caught so much backlash that Lil Pump’s label, Tha Lights Global, issued a statement to Billboard noting that it supports its musicians’ rights to vote the way they wish but noted that it backs Biden, 77, and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris for the White House.

