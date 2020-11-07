Celebrities react to Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States

Celebrities are flooding social media with their reactions to Joe Biden defeating President Trump to deny him a second term in the White House.

Fox News on Saturday projected Biden to be the 46th President of the United States in a historic defeat of Trump.

Some of Trump's most famous critics reacted with joyful remarks, while a majority of his A-list supporters have yet to share their thoughts publicly.

Outspoken Trump critic Cher said she was jumping on her bed early Saturday at the same time Biden was projected to be president-elect.

STARS WHO HAVE ENDORSED BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT

"OMG HE DID IT,SHE DID IT,THEY DID IT I JUMPED ON MY BED... HAPPINESS IS JUST A THING CALLED PRESIDENT JOE ....& VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA KAMALA THE FIRST WOMAN, A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN OF COLOR GOD BLESS OUR AMAZING PRESIDENT ELECT, OUR VICE PRES.ELECT & GOD BLESS," the singer tweeted.

Actor John Cusack, who has never been shy about his distaste for Trump, reacted with an "Amen!"

In another tweet, the star, who previously backed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during the Democratic primary, said, "Now the real work begins / Justice coming."

Khloe Kardashian wrote, "OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!!" while country singer Maren Moris seemed to express her relief, simply tweeting, "Exhale."

"Charmed" alum Alyssa Milano, one of the most outspoken Hollywood liberals who repeatedly slammed Trump in the months leading up to the election, specifically expressed joy for Senator Kamala Harris as the first Black and South Asian Vice President of the United States.

WHAT HOLLYWOOD HAS SAID ABOUT BIDEN AND TRUMP

Milano shared a photo of Harris, writing, "FOR EVERY LITTLE GIRL."

"Thank you BIPOC. Thank you for saving us. Again," Milano said in a second tweet.

Trump supporter Scott Baio shared Trump's statement delivered Saturday, in which the president accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner" and declared "this election is far from over."

"To be cont..........," Baio said.

Baio also retweeted a tweet that reads, "If they want Joe Biden to be a legitimate president, the Democrats will support an immediate audit of the election so that every vote can be verified. We want everyone to trust the outcome... Right?"

STARS WHO HAVE ENDORSED TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT

John Legend said: "Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times."

"Congratualations President-Elect Joe Biden Nad (sic) Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris! You have made HISTORY. The first black & Pacific Asian VP. The first Woman VP. THe BIGGEST POPULAR VOTE IN US HISTORY. America has spoken. The mandate is for CHANGE. Thank you America," an elated Debra Messing tweeted.

George Takei had yet to reveal his own thoughts, but the Biden supporter retweeted the now president-elect's words.

CELEBRITIES VOTING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," Biden wrote.

Singer Sam Smith shared a photo on Instagram of Donald Trump's face. "Off ya pop you absolute snail," he captioned the photo. "So happy for all my firends in America tonight!! YOU. DID. THAT."

Padma Lakshmi shared a video to her Instagram. She says to the camera, "Donald Trump, please pack your knives and go!"

CELEBRITIES' MOST OUTRAGEOUS TWEETS ABOUT TRUMP AND BIDEN AHEAD OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

"The nightmare is over but the work now begins...," Lakshmi captioned the video. "Thank you to every single activist/community organizaer/volunteer/donor who registered voters, phone banked, talked to your families and got this done."

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna reacted with a statement on Instagram. "YOU'RE FIRED," her post reads, a reference to Trump's notorious line in "Celebrity Apprentice."

Actress Viola Davis confirmed her excitement. "Woooooohooooo!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!! AMERICA!!!!!! BLACK FOLK!!!! BLACK PEOPLE!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!! 💛💛💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Now....let’s fight for that Senate!!!!!!!"

Reese Witherspoon too dubbed Saturday a "monumental day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No matter what side you are on, let's take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country. Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to * finally * be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional. Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation... DREAM BIG. Anything is possible," she captioned a photo on Instagram of Biden and Harris smiling.