Antonio Sabato Jr. details plans for conservative movie studio: 'I want to make films about this country'

EXCLUSIVE: Antonio Sabato Jr. announced back in July his plans to start a conservative movie studio and now the actor has his first script.

The 48-year-old recently told Fox News about how he's been assembling a production team over the last "several months." He feels there's a conservative hole in Hollywood that his projects will fill.

"I have a script called 'Trailblazers' with a bunch of awesome actors [and] friends of mine that are going to be in it. I wrote this for them. And I wrote this for patriots out there," he explained over Zoom.

"We want to make films. I want to make films about this country. I want to make films about our police officers. I want to make films about Jesus Christ if I want to, and about our country as a nation, about our flag," Sabato described.

The former "General Hospital" star previously claimed he was "blacklisted" from Hollywood after he spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016 in support of then-presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"I was the first celebrity to come out and talk about the president, and he had my vote from day one,” Sabato explained to Variety in March. “I was the first one to say he was going to win. My integrity is intact. What I believe in is still intact. What doesn’t break you makes you stronger – that’s what they say. So I’m stronger than ever, and I didn’t have to lie about who I am."

"I was blacklisted," he explained. "All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids."

Sabato moved to Florida in 2018 and told Fox News that his life there is drastically different. He details his experience in his new book, "Sabato: The Untold Story."

The former model says the memoir isn't political or preachy. Rather it contains "positive" and "uplifting stories"

"It's more about family and God and surviving the worst times in your life and having a ball doing it.. having a great life. There's a lot of goodness in this book," he said.

Sabato also recounts his experience emigrating to America from Italy with his parents and sister in 1985. He became a naturalized American citizen in 1996. He said can still vividly remember the day.

"I was in tears and I was crying," Sabato recalled. "I was happy. I was living on cloud 10. I was really extremely proud. My family and I came to this country [where we] started from the bottom."

Sabato said his parents had to work multiple jobs to provide for the family and they didn't speak English yet.

He continued, "[When] I had the chance, the opportunity, the blessing of becoming an American citizen, I understood what it took with hard work and dedication to accomplish certain things"

"Sabato: The Untold Story" is currently available.