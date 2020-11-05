Kirstie Alley hints Trump may not be 'bad guy'; questions election legitimacy

Kirstie Alley hinted that President Trump may not be the "bad guy" as Americans remain divided on claims the 2020 election voting process is rigged.

Alley, who previously caught backlash for declaring her allegiance to the president ahead of the election, took to Twitter Thursday morning to note that she’s struggling to grapple with the unprecedented nature of this current election. Specifically, she called for there to be more transparency in the process than there already is.

She also insisted that those who speak up aren't necessarily "bad" people. Without naming names, Alley's tweet suggests Trump's outspoken behavior doesn't make him a disruptor in the election and that Joe Biden's calm demeanor may be fooling Americans.

"The loud guy always looks like the bad guy. REAL bad guys are stealth and as you’ve heard a million times about killers 'He seemed like such a nice guy. He was very quiet,'" Alley wrote Thursday morning.

The “Cheers” actress also suggested “monkey business” is at play when it comes to voting results.

“I believe in fair elections. SEEMS monkey business is at play. It either is or isn’t. That’s when we dig in & find out. It’s not conspiracy theories. It’s due diligence,” she wrote. “Unlike the “due diligence” DEMS have done for 4 years to take down POTUS for invented crimes. DIG IN FIND OUT.”

The post prompted some backlash from her followers. The actress responded to one such barb from a user who told her there is not “monkey business” just because she doesn’t like the results.

Alley responded by mocking the user for following her despite hating her content.

“Actually there are no results to like or dislike at this point,” she wrote. “But I sure would hate false results. And the other thing is, you follow me ‘big girl’. I don’t know you from Eve. So feel free to move along with your own life. Shoo shoo off you go.”

Alley has been in several back-and-forth discussions on Twitter ever since declaring to her followers that she voted for Trump in 2016 and planned to do so again on Oct. 17.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” Alley, 69, began. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

It didn’t take long before the “Look Who’s Talking” star was berated by her followers on the social media site for her continued support for Trump amid a slew of issues including his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which she had previously publicly praised. Before long, Alley’s name was trending on Twitter.

As of Friday morning, Americans continue to wait to see who will win the presidency, and many left-leaning celebrities balked at Trump's claims in a Thursday address that voter fraud is at play.