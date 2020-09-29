John Cusack suggests he's 'done talking' to friends, family who aren't 'aggressively anti-Trump'

John Cusack appears to be narrowing both his in-person and Twitter interactions to only others who are as "anti-Trump" as he is.

Cusack, who previously backed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during the Democratic primary, suggested on Tuesday he has no time to deal with anyone whose top priority isn't removing President Trump from the White House.

"I’m blocking anyone who isn’t aggressively anti trump untill election is over - sorry no time for your BS," the actor tweeted.

After retweeting other Twitter users who endorsed the blocking of anyone who isn't "anti-Trump," he later doubled down, even indicating that he would cut ties with friends and family who don't politically align with him.

"I’m sure you’ve all been through it with some family co workers - or friends. Those who cannot see or choose not to see what [Trump] is - we are done talking - permanently," Cusack wrote.

Earlier this year, the "Say Anything" star called for the president's impeachment over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

He also compared Trump's defenders to "obedient pets."