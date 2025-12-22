Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughters honor famous moms in 2025’s fashion full-circle moments

Carys Zeta Douglas and Apple Martin recently wore black dresses their mothers originally donned decades ago

By Sarah Sotoodeh
Being the child of a Hollywood star has its perks, and one of them is access to a designer wardrobe.

In addition to inheriting their famous parents' good looks and talent, these nepo babies also have the key to their mothers' vintage-filled closets.

Carys Zeta Douglas

Michael Douglas in a suit and tie pictured with his daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, who is wearing a black dress; Catherine Zeta-Jones pictured in 2005 wearing a black dress

Carys Zeta Douglas wore one of her mother's old dresses to an event in October. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Perelman Performing Arts Center; KMazur/WireImage)

Carys Zeta Douglas, the daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, borrowed an iconic look from her mother's closet in October.

The 22-year-old posed on the red carpet with father Michael in her lace-accented black dress, a frock the movie star wore 20 years ago to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Brown University graduate styled the vintage dress with pointed black heels and ruby-hued earrings.

Zeta-Jones originally styled the dress in 2005 with black fringed stilettos and a matching clutch, adding a diamond pendant necklace and earrings.

Michael Douglas with daughter Carys

Carys Zeta Douglas appeared with father Michael Douglas at the event. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Perelman Performing Arts Center )

Catherine Zeta-Jones wears a black lace dress to a 2005 event

Catherine Zeta-Jones during the 20th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2005. (KMazur/WireImage)

Carys Zeta Douglas wears a pink and white dress for her 21st birthday

Carys Zeta Douglas also wore her mom's pink and white Ungaro dress for her 21st birthday. (Carys Zeta Douglas/Instagram)

This is not the first time Zeta-Jones' daughter borrowed one of her designer dresses.

Carys wore her mother's pink and white floral Ungaro dress to celebrate her 21st birthday.

The "Mask of Zorro" actress wore the frock in 1999 to the MTV Movie Awards.

Apple Martin

Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, attended the "Marty Supreme" premiere with her mother and brother Moses in December 2025.

The 21-year-old singer and model borrowed a designer dress straight out of Paltrow's closet.

Apple wore Paltrow's Calvin Klein slinky black dress she originally wore to the premiere of her film "Emma" in 1996.

Paltrow was 24 when she first wore the stunning low-cut, fitted maxi dress with black heels and a matching clutch. The actress paired the look then with dark lipstick, and her hair was in a messy updo.

Apple Martin and mom Gwyneth Paltrow on December 16, 2025

Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow attend A24's "Marty Supreme" New York pemiere Dec. 16, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Apple went more natural with her makeup and had a more polished hairstyle for the "Marty Supreme" premiere in mid-December.

In 2020, Paltrow told People she saved her red carpet dresses for daughter Apple, 15 years before she was even born.

"I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her," Paltrow told the outlet.

Apple Martin on the red carpet

Apple Martin attends the New York premiere of "Marty Supreme" Dec. 16, 2025. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1996 premiere of "Emma." (Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

Dannielynn Birkhead

Dannielynn Birkhead, the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith, paid tribute to her mother at the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala.

Dannielyn, 19, attended the event with her father, Larry Birkhead, in a black and crystal dress that Smith wore in 2004 to the same event.

Larry shared pictures from the event in May 2025 to his Instagram, captioning it, "Dannielynn is wearing Anna Nicole's dress that she wore 21 years ago to this same event. Life full circle. She said she chose the dress because it was her Mom's and 'super cool.'"

Dannielynn Birkhead with dad Larry Birkhead in May 2025

Dannielynn Birkhead wore one of Anna Nicole Smith's gowns earlier this year. (Getty Images)

While walking the red carpet, Dannielynn told Access Hollywood wearing the dress is "the closest to a hug I can get from her."

Larry told People at the time it "was emotional" seeing their daughter in her dress because the last time he saw the dress was when Smith wore it. He added that the Barnstable Gala in 2004 was where he met Anna Nicole for the first time.

Smith died Feb. 8, 2007 at 39 from an accidental overdose.

Anna Nicole Smith in 2004

Anna Nicole Smith in the dress her daughter later wore to an event. (Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

Rainey Qualley

In April, Andie MacDowell posed with daughter Rainey Qualley for People's Most Beautiful issue.

Qualley wore MacDowell's Alberta Ferretti gown she previously wore in 2017 at an event in Spain.

The gray low-cut frock had sheer black lace from the knees down. Qualley posed in the gown alongside her mom for the magazine photo shoot.

Andie MacDowell pictured with daughter Rainey Qualley in 2023

Andie MacDowell and her daughter, Rainey Qualley, posed together for a photo shoot this year. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Andie MacDowell in a gray lace dress

Andie MacDowell at Remus Lifestyle Night Aug. 3, 2017, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. (Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber channeled mother Cindy Crawford’s famous 1991 Versace Oscars look.

While it wasn't the exact dress Crawford wore, Gerber wore a red gown that was reminiscent of her mother's iconic '90s look, per Vogue.

Crawford attended the 63rd Annual Academy Awards wit her partner at the time, Richard Gere.

In November 2025, Gerber wore the frock with Crawford at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Cindy Crawford in a plunging red Versace dress walks with Richard Gere in a tuxedo split they both wave to people and look up upon arrival at the Oscars in 1991

Cindy Crawford, with Richard Gere, wore this red dress to the Oscars in 1991. (Ron Galella/Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford

While it wasn't the exact dress, Kaia wore a red gown that was reminiscent of her mother's '90s look in November. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Mia Threapleton

Mia Threapleton, daughter of Kate Winslet, channeled her mother's 1998 Oscars look, a green and gold Givenchy dress.

Threapleton, 25, opted for a stylistic homage, not a re-use of the dress. 

The daughter of the "Titanic" star wore a dark green Oscar de la Renta number to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival that featured accents along the torso.

Mia Threapleton in a green dress

Kate Winslet's daughter, Mia Threapleton, drew inspiration from an old look of her mother's. (Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Kate Winslet at the 1998 Oscars

Kate Winslet at the 70th annual Academy Awards. (KMazur/WireImage)

Lila Grace Moss

In March 2025, Lila Grace Moss Hack, 23, borrowed her mother Kate Moss’ leopard print jacket.

The model wore the bold coat for an outing, 19 years after her mom wore it in 2006.

"She's definitely got my magpie gene, which is great when we're shopping together at Saint Laurent or Lovers Lane and less great when she's squirreling through my closets for vintage Galliano or Westwood to steal. I think she may have pinched my boots today, you know," Moss told Vogue in 2023.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss split

In March 2025, Lila Grace Moss Hack, left, 23, borrowed her mom Kate Moss’ (right) leopard print jacket. (Neil Mockford/GC Images; James Devaney/WireImage)

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

