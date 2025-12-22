Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughters honor famous moms in 2025’s fashion full-circle moments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Being the child of a Hollywood star has its perks, and one of them is access to a designer wardrobe.

In addition to inheriting their famous parents' good looks and talent, these nepo babies also have the key to their mothers' vintage-filled closets.

Carys Zeta Douglas

Carys Zeta Douglas, the daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, borrowed an iconic look from her mother's closet in October.

The 22-year-old posed on the red carpet with father Michael in her lace-accented black dress, a frock the movie star wore 20 years ago to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Brown University graduate styled the vintage dress with pointed black heels and ruby-hued earrings.

Zeta-Jones originally styled the dress in 2005 with black fringed stilettos and a matching clutch, adding a diamond pendant necklace and earrings.

This is not the first time Zeta-Jones' daughter borrowed one of her designer dresses.

Carys wore her mother's pink and white floral Ungaro dress to celebrate her 21st birthday.

The "Mask of Zorro" actress wore the frock in 1999 to the MTV Movie Awards.

Apple Martin

Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, attended the "Marty Supreme" premiere with her mother and brother Moses in December 2025.

The 21-year-old singer and model borrowed a designer dress straight out of Paltrow's closet.

Apple wore Paltrow's Calvin Klein slinky black dress she originally wore to the premiere of her film "Emma" in 1996.

Paltrow was 24 when she first wore the stunning low-cut, fitted maxi dress with black heels and a matching clutch. The actress paired the look then with dark lipstick, and her hair was in a messy updo.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Apple went more natural with her makeup and had a more polished hairstyle for the "Marty Supreme" premiere in mid-December.

In 2020, Paltrow told People she saved her red carpet dresses for daughter Apple, 15 years before she was even born.

"I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her," Paltrow told the outlet.

Dannielynn Birkhead

Dannielynn Birkhead, the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith, paid tribute to her mother at the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala.

Dannielyn, 19, attended the event with her father, Larry Birkhead, in a black and crystal dress that Smith wore in 2004 to the same event.

Larry shared pictures from the event in May 2025 to his Instagram, captioning it, "Dannielynn is wearing Anna Nicole's dress that she wore 21 years ago to this same event. Life full circle. She said she chose the dress because it was her Mom's and 'super cool.'"

While walking the red carpet, Dannielynn told Access Hollywood wearing the dress is "the closest to a hug I can get from her."

Larry told People at the time it "was emotional" seeing their daughter in her dress because the last time he saw the dress was when Smith wore it. He added that the Barnstable Gala in 2004 was where he met Anna Nicole for the first time.

Smith died Feb. 8, 2007 at 39 from an accidental overdose.

Rainey Qualley

In April, Andie MacDowell posed with daughter Rainey Qualley for People's Most Beautiful issue.

Qualley wore MacDowell's Alberta Ferretti gown she previously wore in 2017 at an event in Spain.

The gray low-cut frock had sheer black lace from the knees down. Qualley posed in the gown alongside her mom for the magazine photo shoot.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber channeled mother Cindy Crawford’s famous 1991 Versace Oscars look.

While it wasn't the exact dress Crawford wore, Gerber wore a red gown that was reminiscent of her mother's iconic '90s look, per Vogue.

Crawford attended the 63rd Annual Academy Awards wit her partner at the time, Richard Gere.

In November 2025, Gerber wore the frock with Crawford at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Mia Threapleton

Mia Threapleton, daughter of Kate Winslet, channeled her mother's 1998 Oscars look, a green and gold Givenchy dress.

Threapleton, 25, opted for a stylistic homage, not a re-use of the dress.

The daughter of the "Titanic" star wore a dark green Oscar de la Renta number to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival that featured accents along the torso.

Lila Grace Moss

In March 2025, Lila Grace Moss Hack, 23, borrowed her mother Kate Moss’ leopard print jacket.

The model wore the bold coat for an outing, 19 years after her mom wore it in 2006.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She's definitely got my magpie gene, which is great when we're shopping together at Saint Laurent or Lovers Lane and less great when she's squirreling through my closets for vintage Galliano or Westwood to steal. I think she may have pinched my boots today, you know," Moss told Vogue in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP