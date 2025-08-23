Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys shares bikini photos after college graduation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter is flaunting her bikini body on Instagram.

Carys Zeta Douglas, 22, shared photos of herself on Thursday posing lakeside in a navy string bikini.

In one of the photos, Carys used her hand to block the sun from her face. In the other, she hugged her legs and posed with her eyes closed.

Carys tagged the bikini company in her caption, ORIXA by V. Thibes, which is a handmade bikini company based in Brazil.

Catherine and Michael's daughter's bikini post came weeks after she announced that she had graduated from Brown University in June.

"Thank you thank you thank you," Carys captioned her graduation pictures on Instagram, tagging Brown and the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

"So proud of you. What a milestone. Congratulations sweetheart," Catherine commented on her daughter's pictures.

In Carys' carousel of images, she was seen hugging her mother tightly in one photo, holding back tears and wearing her cap and gown. In another photo, Carys was smiling and looking at her famous father while holding her diploma.

Michael and Catherine married in a lavish New York ceremony in 2000, and had two children: son Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22.

In 2022, Catherine spoke about her "very close" relationship with both of her children at the season one premiere of "Wednesday."

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she said on the red carpet, according to People. "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

