©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber prove modeling runs in family at glamorous gala

Mother-daughter duo coordinated in gold and red gowns at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber proved that off-duty model looks run in the family.

On Saturday, Crawford and Gerber attended the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala together in Gucci gowns. Gerber stunned in a red sequined gown with her hair styled in waves and adding statement earrings. 

Crawford, 59, wore an embellished off-the-shoulder gold gown and styled her hair similarly to her daughter's. The former supermodel completed the look with a pair of black, pointed heels and a gold watch.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford pose in bold looks at LACMA

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attended the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 1. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Gerber, 24, took to Instagram on Sunday and shared photos from the event. She captioned her post with a cherry emoji and tagged Gucci and LACMA.

CINDY CRAWFORD'S DAUGHTER KAIA GERBER WEIGHS IN ON 'NEPO BABY' DEBATE: 'WON’T DENY THE PRIVILEGE THAT I HAVE'

"🍒 @gucci @lacma with the hottest date," she wrote.

"@gucci @lacma with the hottest date."

— Kaia Gerber

Gerber included solo shots, a video of her and her mom posing for photos and a few of the mother-daughter duo together.

Crawford shared a post of her own on Instagram on Sunday. "Last night @lacma Art and Film Gala with one of my favorite dates @kaiagerber ♥️," she wrote.

This is not the first event Gerber and Crawford have attended together.

Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford sharing a laugh

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford enjoyed themselves at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Over the years, the duo have been known to wear resembling looks – showing just how strong Crawford's genes are. 

Their most recent outing came in April when Kaia, Cindy and Rande Gerber attended George Clooney's Broadway debut for the opening night of "Good Night, And Good Luck."

Kaia Gerber pictured with dad Rande Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attended the opening night of "Good Night, And Good Luck" in April. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Growing up with famous parents, Kaia weighed in on the "nepo baby" conversation – the term short for "nepotism babies" – during a 2023 interview with Elle magazine. "I won’t deny the privilege that I have."

"Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for."

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford are celebrating 25 years of marriage

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford are Kaia's parents. (Getty Images)

"My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you,’" Gerber quipped.

"But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with."

Gerber began modeling at the age of 10 when she landed a campaign for the Versace children and juniors line, Young Versace. When Gerber was 16, she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking for Calvin Klein's Spring 2018 collection in September 2017.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford match in black outfits

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford have a striking resemblance.  (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

She hit the runway for major fashion houses, including Chanel, Marc Jacobs and Prada during Spring 2018 Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Paris and Milan.

Crawford and Gerber walked together during Versace's Spring 2018 fashion show in Milan. In recent years, Gerber has fronted campaigns for top designer labels and appeared on numerous magazine covers, including Vogue's coveted "Big Four," an achievement she reached by age 18.

During her interview with Elle, Gerber also reflected on growing up with a supermodel mother, and the collective "aftershock" when Crawford walked into a room.

Cindy Crawford pictured in 2005 at an event

Cindy Crawford's daughter said "the sea parts" when her mom walks into a room. (Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

"Yeah, the sea parts," she said. "Especially when I started modeling, everyone would be like, ‘Oh my God, your mom is so iconic,’ and I’d be like, ‘She’s my mom.'"

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

