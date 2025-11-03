Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber prove modeling runs in family at glamorous gala

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber proved that off-duty model looks run in the family.

On Saturday, Crawford and Gerber attended the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala together in Gucci gowns. Gerber stunned in a red sequined gown with her hair styled in waves and adding statement earrings.

Crawford, 59, wore an embellished off-the-shoulder gold gown and styled her hair similarly to her daughter's. The former supermodel completed the look with a pair of black, pointed heels and a gold watch.

Gerber, 24, took to Instagram on Sunday and shared photos from the event. She captioned her post with a cherry emoji and tagged Gucci and LACMA.

"🍒 @gucci @lacma with the hottest date," she wrote.

Gerber included solo shots, a video of her and her mom posing for photos and a few of the mother-daughter duo together.

Crawford shared a post of her own on Instagram on Sunday. "Last night @lacma Art and Film Gala with one of my favorite dates @kaiagerber ♥️," she wrote.

This is not the first event Gerber and Crawford have attended together.

Over the years, the duo have been known to wear resembling looks – showing just how strong Crawford's genes are.

Their most recent outing came in April when Kaia, Cindy and Rande Gerber attended George Clooney's Broadway debut for the opening night of "Good Night, And Good Luck."

Growing up with famous parents, Kaia weighed in on the "nepo baby" conversation – the term short for "nepotism babies" – during a 2023 interview with Elle magazine. "I won’t deny the privilege that I have."

"Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for."

"My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you,’" Gerber quipped.

"But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with."

Gerber began modeling at the age of 10 when she landed a campaign for the Versace children and juniors line, Young Versace. When Gerber was 16, she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking for Calvin Klein's Spring 2018 collection in September 2017.

She hit the runway for major fashion houses, including Chanel, Marc Jacobs and Prada during Spring 2018 Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Paris and Milan.

Crawford and Gerber walked together during Versace's Spring 2018 fashion show in Milan. In recent years, Gerber has fronted campaigns for top designer labels and appeared on numerous magazine covers, including Vogue's coveted "Big Four," an achievement she reached by age 18.

During her interview with Elle, Gerber also reflected on growing up with a supermodel mother, and the collective "aftershock" when Crawford walked into a room.

"Yeah, the sea parts," she said. "Especially when I started modeling, everyone would be like, ‘Oh my God, your mom is so iconic,’ and I’d be like, ‘She’s my mom.'"

