Carson Daly shocks 'Today' co-hosts with news of wife's pregnancy

The Daly family is getting a little bit bigger.

Carson Daly announced on Friday that he and his wife are expecting baby No. 4. The news stunned not only his fans but his "Today" colleagues," who looked visibly surprised when the 46-year-old shared his exciting news.

"Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she is gearing up for a big spring because that’s when she’s going to give birth to [the] fourth and newest member of the Daly family," Carson said on "Today" Friday morning. "That’s right, she’s pregnant. I love you!"

His co-hosts immediately gasped and jumped up to hug Daly, who is already a dad to son Jackson, 10, and daughters Etta, 7, and London, 5.

It's been a big year for babies in the "Today" family. Hoda Kotb recently adopted her second child, Dylan Dreyer is currently pregnant and Jenna Bush Hager just had her third child.

"I prefer to be pregnant when someone else on our team is pregnant, so this works out great,” Dreyer told Carson.

Carson said his wife is currently 12 weeks along.