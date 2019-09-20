Expand / Collapse search
Babies
Published

Carson Daly shocks 'Today' co-hosts with news of wife's pregnancy

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
The Daly family is getting a little bit bigger.

Carson Daly announced on Friday that he and his wife are expecting baby No. 4. The news stunned not only his fans but his "Today" colleagues," who looked visibly surprised when the 46-year-old shared his exciting news.

"Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she is gearing up for a big spring because that’s when she’s going to give birth to [the] fourth and newest member of the Daly family," Carson said on "Today" Friday morning. "That’s right, she’s pregnant. I love you!"

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD'S 'TODAY' SHOW DEPARTURE SHOCKS FANS: 'IT'S NOT GOING TO BE THE SAME'

His co-hosts immediately gasped and jumped up to hug Daly, who is already a dad to son Jackson, 10, and daughters Etta, 7, and London, 5.

From Siri Daly, London Rose, Carson Daly, Etta Jones, and Jackson James on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

From Siri Daly, London Rose, Carson Daly, Etta Jones, and Jackson James on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

It's been a big year for babies in the "Today" family. Hoda Kotb recently adopted her second child, Dylan Dreyer is currently pregnant and Jenna Bush Hager just had her third child.

HODA KOTB SAYS SHE'S ‘OVERWHELMED WITH JOY’ AFTER ADOPTING SECOND CHILD

"I prefer to be pregnant when someone else on our team is pregnant, so this works out great,” Dreyer told Carson.

Carson said his wife is currently 12 weeks along.

