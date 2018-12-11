Kathie Lee Gifford's 'Today' show departure shocks fans: 'It's not going to be the same'

Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she would be stepping away from NBC's "Today" show next year, sending viewers into a frenzy on social media as they already started discussing her potential replacement.

"It's bittersweet, as these things always are," a tearful Gifford announced on "Kathie Lee and Hoda" Tuesday, adding that she "fell in love" with her co-host Hoda Kotbe. "It's an exciting time for me and I'm thrilled about all the projects coming up but it's also hard ... because I love everybody here so much."

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said in a memo to staffers obtained by Fox News that Gifford would officially step down on April 7, 2019 — her 11th anniversary on the show.

The news came as a shock to viewers Tuesday, with many taking to Twitter to voice their surprise and disappointment. However, many still wished Gifford well.

"Please say it isn’t so! Your chemistry is so genuine & warm. What will we do?!" one fan replied to a GIF posted on the show's Twitter account.

"What a force of love is she! So blessed & a blessing to SO many. #likeme #tysm @KathieLGifford," another wrote.

"You will be missed. This is the only morning show that I record daily. Thank you for 11 great years. The best in all your future endeavors," one user added.

Some were already quick to name a potential replacement.

"I hope Jenna Bush takes over!!! I will miss you tons but love her too," a fan said.

"Thank you for all the laughs, tears and so much Joy , no one can ever replace you but if I had a voice I would love to see @JennaBushHager sitting next to @hodakotb," another agreed.

"You will be missed but I hope @JennaBushHager will be in your seat," a woman chimed in.

But some fans said it was too early to be discussing another host — agreeing a replacement would change the vibe of the program.

"I can't imagine anyone else other then KLG. It's not going to be the same. Will miss you every morning. Love you," one Twitter user replied.

"No need for that 4th hour without the magic and chemistry of the two of them. Wishing KLG the very best!!!! We will continue to watch every day at 7!" another woman responded.

NBC's Savannah Guthrie called Gifford a "true pro," "true legend" and "true friend."

"We love you," Guthrie wrote in a tweet.

"We adore you KLG. Thanks for your love, friendship and for your hilarity. You will be dearly missed," NBC News correspondent Jenna Bush Hager tweeted.