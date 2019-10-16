Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher praises her work ethic: 'It's amazing how she does it all'

Carrie Underwood is doing it all and husband Mike Fisher couldn’t be any more proud.

The former NHL star took to Instagram to praise his wife’s hard work ethic.

“If I had a dollar every time someone on tour said 'I don’t know how she does it' I’d be rich:),” the former Ottawa Senators player wrote on Monday.

He then shared his wife's busy day-to-day schedule.

"She still gets up a couple times a night with Jacob. Wakes up and makes sure everyone is fed, then works out for 90 minutes (a workout much harder then mine) Then gets ready for the show with soundcheck etc, then meets dozen of fans,then meets radio people and then goes out and sings her heart out for 2 hours, then gets on the bus and on to the next city for a repeat," Fisher, 39, shared.

Underwood, 36, and Fisher tied the knot in July 2010 after first meeting at one of Underwood's concerts two years prior. They have since welcomed two sons, 4-year-old Isaiah, and 9-month-old Jacob, who was born earlier this year.

“It really is amazing how she does it all. Hard work is more important [than] talent in everything and she has loads of both,” Fisher added.

To add to Underwood’s already busy schedule, the country music star is set to host the CMA Awards in November alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, following the conclusion of her Cry Pretty 360 tour later this month.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer said on the organization's website. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards’ will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”