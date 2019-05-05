Carrie Underwood's son showers her with love on 'Cry Pretty' tour

Not everyone has a superstar entertainer for a parent — little Isaiah Fisher is one of the lucky ones, and he's finally at the age where he is starting to understand just how talented his mother, Carrie Underwood, is.

Fisher's dad, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, noted on social media that his 4-year-old son was in the audience at the Cry Pretty Tour stop in Birmingham, Ala. and "had a blast" and "kept yelling 'mommy I love you'" when she came close to their area.

Fisher posted a series of photos to Instagram to prove the point: Scroll through to see Isaiah on his dad's shoulders taking in the whole scene!

There was no sign of the youngest Fisher, Jacob, in Mike's post—but seeing as he was just born in January, he was likely in bed. However, Dad did mention that that "Touring with a 3 month old is brave to say the least," but if anyone can do it, his wife can. (We'll bet on that, too.)

As for Underwood, she responded to her husband's post by noting sweetly, "I’m the luckiest wife/mom in the whole wide world to have my boys in the audience watching me! Love you!!!"

The whole family is on the road with Underwood. The tour includes Runaway June and Maddie & Tae and will run through October.